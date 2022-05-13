ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass THE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANDERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 02:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Denton; Grayson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON...NORTHWESTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN COOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 14 miles south of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Pilot Point, Gunter and Tioga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 100 AM CDT. Target Area: Hamlin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Dakota Big Sioux River Near Castlewood affecting Hamlin County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Sioux River Near Castlewood. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 9.2 feet, The road on the southwest side of Castlewood is overtopped * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 AM CDT Monday was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.1 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HAMLIN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas East central Saline County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ironton, or near Southwest Little Rock, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock England... Wrightsville Redfield... Keo Ironton... Estes Toltec Mounds State Park... East End Orion... Sweet Home Geyer Springs... Hensley Island Scott... Pine Bluff Arsenal Baseline... Tucker Pastoria... Higgins This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 133 and 135. Interstate 530 between mile markers 2 and 21. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Perry County in central Arkansas Southwestern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Central Saline County in central Arkansas Central Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Italy, or 11 miles west of Maumelle, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Haskell... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Argenta Traskwood... Otter Creek Ironton... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 110 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 141 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 355.5 feet, the river remains in its banks, but access to Okane Island may be cut off. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 355.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 355.8 feet this morning and continue near action stage through this evening. - Action stage is 355.5 feet. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Grayson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke, Denton and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Sanger, Whitesboro, Celina, Pilot Point, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Tioga, Valley View and Oak Ridge.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arkansas; Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lonoke, northeastern Grant, Jefferson, southeastern Saline, southeastern Pulaski and northwestern Arkansas Counties through 245 AM CDT At 201 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from England to near Orion. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... Stuttgart Sheridan... White Hall England... Wrightsville Redfield... Altheimer Humphrey... Humnoke Almyra... Keo Cane Creek... Estes East End... Orion Hensley Island... Cottondale Brummitt... Pine Bluff Arsenal This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 10 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT DUE TO THE THREAT OF DRY LIGHTNING AND SUDDEN ERRATIC WIND SHIFTS FROM NEARBY THUNDERSTORMS .Near critical fire weather conditions will be exacerbated by the development of scattered dry thunderstorms in the vicinity of the ongoing Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Dry lightning, and strong to potentially severe sudden and erratic wind shifts will accompany any passing or nearby storm cell. These storms are expected to develop along the highlands and east slopes of the central mountain chain, moving eastward toward TX during the afternoon. The potential for sudden wind shifts from storm outflows reaching the ongoing fire will exist into the early evening before conditions begin calming by the late evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 18 to 24 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except 50 to 60 mph from storm outflows. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry lightning with sudden and strong erratic wind shifts from any nearby storm. Any new or ongoing fires will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 18:52:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-15 21:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rainfall WHERE...Tutuila and Aunu`u WHEN...Through 9 PM IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 651 AFIAFI ASO SA ME 15 2022 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 9 I LE PO MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai mamafa i timuga NOFOAGA...Tutuila ma Aunu`u TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 9 i le po AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Mitchell, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Mitchell; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Howard and Mitchell. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna Locally Dense Valley Fog for the Morning Commute Dense fog has developed this morning across most of the river valleys tucked into the Allegheny Plateau, including along the Susquehanna, Delaware, Chemung, and Chenango Rivers, and their myriad tributaries. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times. Allow extra time and drive cautiously, especially if your morning routine brings you along roads that follow rivers and streams. The fog will begin to lift and spread out into the surrounding hillsides after sunrise, then dissipate in most areas by 9 AM.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Glasscock, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Glasscock and Reagan. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke Increased Fire Danger Today Relative humidity values dropping to around 25 to 30 percent combined with northwest wind gusts up to around 25 to 30 mph, will aid in the rapid drying of grasses, brush and remnants of crops especially this afternoon. Expect increased fire danger through this evening. As a result, consider postponing outdoor burning. Have a water source readily available for any fires that do get started and ensure any fires are fully extinguished before leaving the area.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Elevated fire danger this afternoon and early evening Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected later today. Relative humidities will drop into the mid 20 percent range combined with near 30 mph wind gusts resulting in an increased fire danger. Use extra caution when burning and disposing of recently burned waste. Consider postponing any unnecessary burning until after today.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Callahan, Coke, Concho, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM THROCKMORTON TO COLEMAN TO SONORA FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER, FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM THROCKMORTON TO COLEMAN TO SONORA * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Avoid any outdoor activities that could result in flames or sparks of any kind. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

