After the Miami Heat topped the Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 on Thursday night, the stars for their respective franchises walked away with contrary emotions. Heat wing Jimmy Butler was heard yelling, "Tobias Harris over me?" as he entered the team's locker room after the victory, questioning the Sixers' decision to retain the former All-Star over himself. Butler finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, and four assists to lead his squad to the Eastern Conference Finals.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO