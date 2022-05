Colorado state government spending has continued to grow exponentially during this legislative session. All Colorado citizens and especially Colorado taxpayers should be greatly concerned. The fiscal year 2022-2023 budget has hit a record high $36 billion, that is a $4 billion increase in just one fiscal year. Yes for you mathematicians, this is a greater-than-10% increase. Amazingly, I have watched the Colorado statebudget go up like a rocket ship for a total amount of near $10 billion in the last three years that I have served in the house chamber. Again mathematicians, this is nearly 30% increase over the last four years.

