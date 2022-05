On May 7, Connally ISD voters went to the polls and overwhelmingly voted against a new elementary school. This was a tragic defeat, and a painful blow to students. The greatest opposition to the bond came from our over-65 neighbors. Please know that, despite what you were told in flyers, your homestead would not have been affected by the school bond if you had an age 65 freeze exemption in place. Yes, your home appraisal went up, and your taxes are going up, but you would not have paid a dime more because of a school bond. Taking your home appraisal frustrations out on the children in this community just wasn’t fair.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO