Accidents

11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Authorities in Puerto Rico say 11 people have died and 31 others have been...

www.wdio.com

#Haiti#San Juan#Us Coast Guard#Poverty#Accident#Ap#The Coast Guard
Boston 25 News WFXT

Laguna Woods church shooting: Churchgoers overpowered shooter

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — One person is dead and at least five people were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at a Presbyterian church in Southern California. The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.
WDIO-TV

Florida bridge plane crash killed 1 on board, police say

MIAMI (AP) - One of the three people on a small plane was killed when it crashed onto a bridge near Miami this weekend. The aircraft lost power Saturday shortly after takeoff, coming down on the bridge and striking an SUV, then bursting into flames. Police said the two others...
MIAMI, FL
WDIO-TV

Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California. The Orange County Sheriff's Department says on Twitter that the shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods. The department...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
WDIO-TV

Low winds may help crews control huge New Mexico wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Crews fighting the second-largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history are trying to take advantage of several days of mild winds to gain control over a fire that had charred more than 450 square miles by Sunday. Fire officials say the wildfire grew by about...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Laguna Woods shooting: One dead and four critically wounded in attack at church

One person has been killed and five others have been wounded at a shooting at a church in Orange County, California, according to police.“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Twitter on Sunday.All the victims are adults, and four were “critically wounded” and rushed to the hospital, the OCSO said. The 911 call about the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church went out at 1.26pm, according to police.The shooting occured in the city of Laguna Woods, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY

