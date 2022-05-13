ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2 arrested after 1 killed, 16 hurt at outdoor Dallas concert

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others at an outdoor concert in Dallas last month, police said Thursday.

Dallas police said 25-year-old Astonial Calhoun and 26-year-old Devojiea Givens, whose first name was listed as Devojie in jail records, were arrested Wednesday. Jail records show Calhoun faces a charge of deadly conduct while Givens faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Both remained in jail Thursday. Bond was set at $1,500 for Calhoun and $15,000 for Givens. Jail records don’t list attorneys for either.

Police said both men had handguns and shot into the crowd after a fight broke out at the April 2 concert. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and they’re working to identify other suspects who fired weapons in addition to other suspects who were involved in a fight that lead up to the shooting.

Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, was killed in the gunfire.

In addition to 15 people wounded by gunfire, a woman suffered a non-gun-related injury, police said. Police said after the shooting that they’d found that a permit from the city for the concert to be held wasn’t obtained.

Police said that at the time of the shooting, Givens was out on bond from a deadly conduct charge in late January.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS DFW

1 dead after early morning Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting, Dallas police said on May 15.At about 4:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. When they arrived, officers found Braylon Smith, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness was also found shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital, where Smith died from his injuries.A preliminary investigation revealed that several nearby apartments were also hit by gunfire, but nobody else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email.Crime Stopper InformationCrime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Drive-by shooting at Dallas apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS - A 25-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man was injured after someone fired shots at Dallas apartments while driving past early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. The person who called 911 said a gray Nissan Maxima...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Suspects in Multiple Robberies Captured

At 4:25 am, a Black male suspect entered the 7/11 in the 2200 block of South Beckley Avenue, confronted the clerk with a gun and demanded money. The suspect left in a beige sedan with a canvas top. At 4:41 am, a Black male suspect with a gun confronted a...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Mother Rallies Family to Search for Missing Teen

It’s been more than two weeks and a critically missing teen last seen in downtown Dallas is still missing. On Sunday, Gabrielle McDonald Willis’ family gathered near her last known location hoping to glean any information about her disappearance. McDonald-Willis has not been seen since April 27TH. Her...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Three North Texas officers indicted on felony assault charges for force used on anti-police brutality protesters in 2020

Two North Texas police officers and a former police officer were indicted Friday on felony charges accusing them of using excessive force against demonstrators protesting against police brutality in May 2020. Dallas police officer Ryan Mabry and former Dallas officer Melvin Williams were indicted on multiple felony counts of aggravated...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Munger Avenue

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, at approximately 4:39 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Braylon Smith, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness was also shot in the leg. Both were transported to a local hospital, where Smith died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Ap
CBS DFW

1 dead, 1 in custody after Cedar Hill shooting

Cedar Hill, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Cedal Hill earlier this morning.On Saturday, May 14 at about 9:08 a.m., Cedar Hill police and medics responded to the 400 block of Dollins Street in reference to a shooting with injuries.When officers arrived, they found two victims. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.Police said that all indications are that this is an isolated incident. The suspect has been identified as Willie Vanross, 37. He is in custody at the Dallas County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. His bond has not been set.Police do not plan to release the victims' identities since the investigation is ongoing.
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

Cedar Hill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect arrested

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Cedar Hill police have arrested a 37-year-old man for a shooting Saturday morning that left one person dead and sent another to a hospital. The shooting happened just after 9 a.m., in the 400 block of Dollins Street. Responding officers found two victims, whose names have...
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

2nd arrest made in murder of Duncanville woman

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - A second person was arrested this week for the murder of a Duncanville woman whose body was found dumped on the side of a road. Juanita Rodriguez was reported missing by her ex-boyfriend, but police believe he killed her, with help from his new girlfriend. The two...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Police in Sallisaw fatally shoot knife-wielding man

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by a police officer in eastern Oklahoma early Saturday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported. An officer in Sallisaw was investigating a report of a man walking on U.S. 64 and jumping in front of traffic about 5 a.m. in the city near the Arkansas state line about 150 miles (241 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the OSBI said.
SALLISAW, OK
ABC13 Houston

Dallas shooting may be linked to attack on Asian businesses

The shooting of three Korean women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown on Wednesday afternoon could be hate motivated, Dallas police said, and may be linked to a series of recent shootings at Asian run businesses in the city. The shooting victims at the Hair World Salon in...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Police arrest juvenile in killing of 20-year-old man

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington police have charged a 17-year-old juvenile with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man. On Friday, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle with four juveniles inside. The vehicle fled before crashing. All four juveniles were taken into custody after foot pursuits, police said in a news release.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

897K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy