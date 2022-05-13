ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested after 1 killed, 16 hurt at outdoor Dallas concert

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others at an outdoor concert in Dallas last month, police said Thursday.

Dallas police said 25-year-old Astonial Calhoun and 26-year-old Devojiea Givens, whose first name was listed as Devojie in jail records, were arrested Wednesday. Jail records show Calhoun faces a charge of deadly conduct while Givens faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Both remained in jail Thursday. Bond was set at $1,500 for Calhoun and $15,000 for Givens. Jail records don't list attorneys for either.

Police said both men had handguns and shot into the crowd after a fight broke out at the April 2 concert. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and they're working to identify other suspects who fired weapons in addition to other suspects who were involved in a fight that lead up to the shooting.

Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, was killed in the gunfire.

In addition to 15 people wounded by gunfire, a woman suffered a non-gun-related injury, police said. Police said after the shooting that they'd found that a permit from the city for the concert to be held wasn't obtained.

Police said that at the time of the shooting, Givens was out on bond from a deadly conduct charge in late January.

