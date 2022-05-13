ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford program aims to address root causes of violence

By Jayne Chacko
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford will be implementing a Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program (HVIP) to break the cycle of violence.

The program is a partnership between Connecticut Children’s, Trinity Health of New England, Hartford Hospital, and local community-based organizations Hartford Communities That Care (HCTC), Mothers United Against Violence (MUAV), and Compass Youth Collaborative (COMPASS).

The HVIP uses a trauma-informed approach to care, identifying patients who are at risk of repeat injury and linking them to hospital and community-based resources that address underlying factors and causes of violence.

“What’s unprecedented about this is bringing everyone together, working in partnership, working in a common model,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

With this program, partner hospitals will assign staff members trained in violence intervention and prevention to engage with victims of violence while they recover.

Jaquelyn Santiago-Nazario leads COMPASS. She has learned consistency is key from working with youth for more than 20 years.

“We know that we have to prove to them that we care,” she said. “I think there are not very many people that willingly want to work with this population.”

Through COMPASS, youth impacted by violence enroll in a four-year mentorship program. The mentors are called Peacebuilders.

“They have lived experience in the community, and they are reaching out to these kids no matter where they are,” Santiago-Nazario said. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s a hotspot, it doesn’t matter whether it’s intervening in a violent incident, whether there are guns or knives. The Peacebuilders have been there in the community to interrupt those incidences.”

The program is supported by $2 million of American Rescue Plan funding. Bronin hopes the program can break the cycle of violence in the city.

“One of the tragic things that we see is that many of those who are involved in gun violence have been past victims of gun violence themselves,” he said. “It’s really important to use this opportunity beginning in the hospital to make sure we’re not just treating those physical wounds but addressing some of the underlying issues.”

City leaders said the program will begin this summer.

WTNH

One dead, another injured in Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city that left one person dead and another injured in a shooting on Sunday. Police responded to the area of Washington Street and New Britain Avenue just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk semi-coherent. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Gov. Hochul, Buffalo mayor, BPD commissioner provide update on mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State and local officials gathered Friday to share an update Saturday afternoon Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets mass shooting. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia offered his condolences to the families of the ten people killed and confirmed all the victims have been identified and their families notified. “The evidence that we have […]
BUFFALO, NY
milfordmirror.com

Hartford police investigate shooting on Colonial Street

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Colonial Street that happened Saturday night. Hartford police said they responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Hartford Hospital around 10:55 p.m. The male victim, who is in his 20s, was alert and conscious and listed as stable,...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

CDC Lists 6 CT Counties in High COVID-19 Level Category

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties as being in the high level for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health. Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties are in the high category. Only Fairfield and New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

COVID Transmission Increases in CT

As of Friday afternoon, Connecticut’s test positivity rate was 13.71% and there were 323 residents hospitalized with the virus. On Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported that 158 of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities qualified for the state’s “red alert” distinction for COVID-19, which is triggered when a community records at least 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

