State lawmakers will consider a bill this month that would guarantee sick leave for all employees in the state. State Rep. Eric Morrison’s (D-Newark/Glasgow) bill would grant employees one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours of work. Morrison says his proposal is on the moderate end of the spectrum, allowing small businesses to provide only unpaid sick time. It would also allow employers to cap the amount of sick leave an employee can use at one time.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO