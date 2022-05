Creating a sixth majority-minority district on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council could be impossible. While the city-parish's racial demographics are pretty much 50/50 when it comes to the Black and White population, demographer Mike Hefner says the parish is still too geographically segregated to create the sixth majority-minority district that could even the power structure for the Black Democrats on the Metro Council going forward.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO