Jermell Charlo vs. Castano 2 Official Showtime Weigh In Results

Errol Spence has grown accustomed to fielding questions about when he and Terence Crawford will collide to determine welterweight supremacy. The good news is that the in-demand undisputed welterweight championship appears to be closer to reality than at any point in the near four-year buildup to such a showdown. The reigning WBA/WBC/IBF champ noted as much while ringside to watch stablemate Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19KOs) unify all four major titles at junior middleweight in a tenth-round knockout of Brian Castano (17-1-2, 12KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Prior to the fight, the unbeaten Spence (28-0, 22KOs) was optimistic of facing Crawford (38-0, 29KOs) by year’s end.

CARSON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO