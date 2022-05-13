ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jermell Charlo vs. Castano 2 Official Showtime Weigh In Results

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, May 14 Live on SHOWTIME® at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO Super Welterweight Championship– 12 Rounds. Jermell Charlo – 152 ¾ lbs. Brian Castaño – 153 ¾ lbs. Referee: Jerry Cantu; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Conn.),...

Manny Pacquiao Concedes, Finishes Third in 2022 Philippine Presidential Election

Manny Pacquiao is forced to throw in the towel after fighting until the bitter end in his bid to become the next president of the Philippines. The results of the 2022 Philippine Election saw Pacquiao place a distant third in the presidential race, prompting the current Senator and former eight-division champion to concede defeat late Tuesday evening. Pacquiao secured 3,629,547 votes (6.86%) with more than 98% of the polling precincts reporting results as of Wednesday morning, well behind likely winner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., the son of former president and dictator Ferdinand Sr.
Rolly Romero: “I’m too big & strong” for Tank Davis

By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is predicting he’s going to run the smaller fighter Gerovnta ‘Tank’ Davis down with his size on May 28th to score a quick knockout in their headliner on Showtime PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Rolly...
Crawford: Once I beat Spence, I’m coming for Charlo

By Robert Segal: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is putting undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on notice that he’s coming for him as soon as he beats Errol Spence Jr. this year in their four-belt welterweight championship fight. Crawford is moving up to 154 right away after he...
Brian Castaño
Jermell Charlo
Jaron Ennis
Dmitry Bivol wants Canelo Alvarez rematch at 175, not 168

By Allan Fox: Dmitry Bivol has given up on the idea of potentially moving down to 168 for the rematch with Canelo Alvarez if the Mexican star chooses to go in that direction. WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) says he prefers to face Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) back at 175 for a second fight.
Spence on Facing Crawford: Huge Fight For Both Of Us, I Don't See Any Stumbling Blocks

Errol Spence has grown accustomed to fielding questions about when he and Terence Crawford will collide to determine welterweight supremacy. The good news is that the in-demand undisputed welterweight championship appears to be closer to reality than at any point in the near four-year buildup to such a showdown. The reigning WBA/WBC/IBF champ noted as much while ringside to watch stablemate Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19KOs) unify all four major titles at junior middleweight in a tenth-round knockout of Brian Castano (17-1-2, 12KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Prior to the fight, the unbeaten Spence (28-0, 22KOs) was optimistic of facing Crawford (38-0, 29KOs) by year’s end.
Canelo Alvarez’s September 17th opponent to be revealed next week

By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent for his September 17th fight on DAZN PPV will be revealed next week. The two fighters under consideration are Gennadiy Golovkin & Dmitry Bivol, both of which have shared the ring with Canelo in compelling fights. Hearn isn’t sure...
Bivol: Fight With Gilberto Ramirez Is Interesting, But I Would First Like To Fight For More Belts

Dmitry Bivol was an interested observer during this past weekend’s light heavyweight title eliminator, though not necessarily in search of his next opponent. The reigning WBA light heavyweight titlist continues to bask in the glow of his career-best, unanimous decision win over four-division champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez earlier this month in Las Vegas. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) turned away the challenge of the sport’s leading box-office attraction and—prior to last Saturday evening—pound-for-pound king, raising his profile in the process and finding himself in high demand after years of being viewed as a high-risk, low-reward option.
Rolly Romero quotes for Gervonta Davis fight on May 28th on Showtime

Unbeaten No.1 ranked contender Rolando Romero headlined a media workout in Las Vegas Tuesday and promised a first-round knockout victory in his showdown against WBA Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, boxing’s hottest young attraction, taking place Saturday, May 28, live on SHOWTIME PPV from Barclays Center in Brooklyn in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Bill Haney says George Kambosos will be vulnerable the more he throws

By Dan Ambrose: Trainer Bill Haney is utterly confident that his son WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney will march into Australia and defense unified champ George Kambosos Jr. next month on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne. Bill says that Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) will put himself in...
Country
Puerto Rico
Sports
WBC president says Tyson Fury will be given more time to decide whether to continue

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will be given more time by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to decide whether he really wants to retire from the sport. Sulaiman said earlier today that he’s going to give WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) more time to decide on his future despite him saying repeatedly in interviews that he’s retiring.
Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 rematch on ESPN+ on June 7th

June 7: Inoue. Donaire. The Rematch is LIVE on ESPN+ – Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire to meet in a bantamweight title unification bout from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan – Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT. WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue...
Inoue vs. Donaire

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 rematch on ESPN+ on June 7th. June 7: Inoue. Donaire. The Rematch is LIVE on ESPN+ – Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire to meet in a bantamweight title unification bout from … read full story ←. Naoya Inoue battles Nonito Donaire on...
David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux – quotes & photos for Saturday on Showtime

Unbeaten two-time world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez and former world champion David Lemieux officially kicked off fight week events with a media workout on Wednesday ahead of their 12-round showdown for the vacant Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title, which headlines live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, May 21 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Josh Taylor to defend against Jose Zepeda at 140

By Barry Holbrook: Josh Taylor will be sticking around a little longer than expected at 140 to defend his three titles against his WBC mandatory Jose Zepeda next. Taylor’s promoters at Top Rank are negotiating with #1 WBC mandatory Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) for the 31-year-old Scottish fighter’s next defense.
Jaron Ennis impresses Mayweather says Leonard Ellerbe

By Sam Volz: Leonard Ellerbe says Floyd Mayweather Jr. is impressed with what he’s seen from the young welterweight contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and thinks highly of him. The 24-year-old Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) stole the limelight away from unified junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo last Saturday...
Daniel Cormier shocked by Dustin Poirier agreeing to fight Colby Covington; “Dude is an absolute fighter”

Former dual-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier is surprised that Dustin Poirier is agreeing to fight Colby Covington. Following his victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, Covington called out Poirier. The two have a history as former training partners and friends, but it would be hard to tell. During his callout, ‘Chaos’ took aim at Poirier’s wife and child.
Bivol shouldn’t give Canelo a rematch says Erislandy Lara

By Sam Volz: Erislandy Lara says Dmitry Bivol shouldn’t take the risk of facing Canelo Alvarez a second time because there’s too much risk of him being “gypped” in the rematch. Canelo, 31, has a rematch clause in his contract for his fight with Bivol, and...
