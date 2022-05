LEWISTON, Maine -- As I am writing this column, I am curled in a chair in the single library of my tiny, tree-lined campus in Maine. It is the final week of April, and my school – Bates College, in Lewiston – is out of session. We are on our academic recess between the end of our second semester and the beginning of “Short Term,” our three-week period of intensive study in one class. The flowers are blooming, the buds are uncurling, the windows are open to let in cheerily warm air – and I am the only student in the entire library.

