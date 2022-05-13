ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Next steps in Yakima Speedway project

By Alahna Martinez
KIMA TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA -- The Yakima Speedway had its last race in 2020. Last year, Papé Machinery bought 16 acres of the speedway for $3.6 million. The company has been planning on constructing a new building on the property. In April, the a public hearing and environmental review was held...

kimatv.com

nwpb.org

City Of Yakima Will No Longer Display Private Flag

The Yakima City Council rescinded the ordinance that allowed raising private flags at government buildings. City Councilmember Patricia Byers proposed the motion during a council study session. It’s based on a recent Supreme Court decision against the City of Boston for not allowing a Christian flag in front of the City Hall.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

One lane and sidewalk will be closed on George Sellar Bridge this weekend

The state will be closing the right eastbound lane of the George Sellar Bridge for cleaning Saturday and Sunday. The closure also includes the sidewalk. The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising pedestrians to use the footbridge to the north of the George Sellar Bridge to cross the Columbia River during the closure.
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Council says no to a new tattoo policy

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night that no new tattoo policy is needed. Comments from the seven council members were that the policies now in place for the city and police department are adequate. The issue of a tattoo policy was on the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Vancouver Business Journal

Kirkland Development unveils rendering, plans for Renaissance Boardwalk on Columbia River

Kirkland Development has released a new rendering and details about its vision for the Renaissance Boardwalk, an exciting mixed-use project on the Columbia River in Vancouver. “This site has importance historically and is a place of significance on our waterfront. The Renaissance Boardwalk will be a gathering site for visitors and residents alike,” said Dana Gardner, director of project development for Kirkland Development, in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
KIMA TV

Delivery services possibly making it easier for minors to purchase alcohol

YAKIMA-- Delivery services made getting food and other items extremely convenient during the pandemic, but now, they may be making it easier for minors to purchase alcohol. Even though third party apps like Door Dash and Insta Cart require an I.D for alcohol upon delivery, it still might not be enough to keep it out of the hands of those under 21.
WASHINGTON STATE
thurstontalk.com

Governor’s Mansion on the State Capitol Campus

Nestled on a bluff overlooking Budd Inlet and the Olympic Mountains, the elegant Governor’s Mansion in Olympia is a bustling hive of activity. While the house is home to the governor and their family, including their pets, the mansion is also a public place belonging to the people of Washington State. Many people have visited the house from princes and presidents to thousands of ordinary people.
OLYMPIA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

What is the state of recycling in the Tri-Cities?

Though each of the Tri-Cities offers curbside garbage service, each handles recycling differently. Pasco, West Richland and greater Benton County (including Finley, Burbank and other Tri-City burbs) are serviced by Basin Disposal Inc. (BDI) of Pasco. Richland facilitates its own solid waste disposal program and sends its recyclables to Clayton...
RICHLAND, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Seeks to Decriminalize Drugs with New Ballot Measure

A coalition called Commit to Change WA is currently collecting signatures in order to get a ballot measure to decriminalize drugs on the ballot in November. Specifically, Initiative 1922 would still allow law enforcement to confiscate any illicit drugs found on a person rather than arresting or fining the individual possessing them. Initiative 1922 would also direct $141 million of funding gathered from cannabis taxes towards the research, treatment, and prevention of substance use. The ballot measure, if passed, would still make selling and delivering illicit drugs a crime. It would aim to address substance use with treatment, rather than criminalization, or addiction, which is a medical problem. The proposed ballot measure needs to gather 324,516 signatures in order to make it onto the ballot during this year’s general election. If passed in November, this would, in effect, end the War on Drugs in Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 local numbers as of Friday May 13, 2022

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge. Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access...
SHORELINE, WA
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Judge dismisses Hanford workers’ COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit

RICHLAND, Wash. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by several hundred Hanford nuclear reservation and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers in Richland, Washington, over COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The lawsuit was filed in November to halt enforcement of President Joe Biden’s executive orders requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

A New Aquatics Center Is Coming To Pasco

The City of Pasco is getting a new aquatics center. Yay!. It's been in the planning stages for a couple of decades, and voters said, "get r done!" So it seems the project is moving forward. What will it look like, once completed? Who knows? Artist renderings exist, but the...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Washington

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
WASHINGTON STATE
valleyrecord.com

Cannabis DUI challenge rejected by state Supreme Court

OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court has upheld Washington’s law, making it illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis, based on a statute put in place by voters as part of the 2012 initiative legalizing marijuana. Justices unanimously rejected May 12 a Snohomish County man’s contention that...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Washington State's Free Coffee Program at Rest Areas to Return

Volunteer groups across the state can again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected highway rest areas, providing coffee to drivers. The program promotes safe highways by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving, according to a news release. Volunteer nonprofits dispense the free coffee at 34 designated rest areas operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Arts commission wants to move Whitman statue

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Arts Commission is recommending that the city-owned statue of Marcus Whitman located on Whitman College property at the intersection of East Main Street, North Palouse Street and Boyer Avenue be moved. Since the arts commission is only a recommending body and has no...
WALLA WALLA, WA

