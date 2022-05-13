ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2 arrested after 1 killed, 16 hurt at outdoor Dallas concert

 3 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others at an outdoor concert in Dallas last month, police said Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Astonial Calhoun and 26-year-old Devojiea Givens, whose first name was...

CBS DFW

1 dead after early morning Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting, Dallas police said on May 15.At about 4:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. When they arrived, officers found Braylon Smith, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness was also found shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital, where Smith died from his injuries.A preliminary investigation revealed that several nearby apartments were also hit by gunfire, but nobody else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email.Crime Stopper InformationCrime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
Drive-by shooting at Dallas apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS - A 25-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man was injured after someone fired shots at Dallas apartments while driving past early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. The person who called 911 said a gray Nissan Maxima...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Mother Rallies Family to Search for Missing Teen

It’s been more than two weeks and a critically missing teen last seen in downtown Dallas is still missing. On Sunday, Gabrielle McDonald Willis’ family gathered near her last known location hoping to glean any information about her disappearance. McDonald-Willis has not been seen since April 27TH. Her...
DALLAS, TX
Suspects in Multiple Robberies Captured

At 4:25 am, a Black male suspect entered the 7/11 in the 2200 block of South Beckley Avenue, confronted the clerk with a gun and demanded money. The suspect left in a beige sedan with a canvas top. At 4:41 am, a Black male suspect with a gun confronted a...
DALLAS, TX
Three North Texas officers indicted on felony assault charges for force used on anti-police brutality protesters in 2020

Two North Texas police officers and a former police officer were indicted Friday on felony charges accusing them of using excessive force against demonstrators protesting against police brutality in May 2020. Dallas police officer Ryan Mabry and former Dallas officer Melvin Williams were indicted on multiple felony counts of aggravated...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Homicide on Munger Avenue

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, at approximately 4:39 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Braylon Smith, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness was also shot in the leg. Both were transported to a local hospital, where Smith died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
1 dead, 1 in custody after Cedar Hill shooting

Cedar Hill, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Cedal Hill earlier this morning.On Saturday, May 14 at about 9:08 a.m., Cedar Hill police and medics responded to the 400 block of Dollins Street in reference to a shooting with injuries.When officers arrived, they found two victims. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.Police said that all indications are that this is an isolated incident. The suspect has been identified as Willie Vanross, 37. He is in custody at the Dallas County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. His bond has not been set.Police do not plan to release the victims' identities since the investigation is ongoing.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Cedar Hill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect arrested

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Cedar Hill police have arrested a 37-year-old man for a shooting Saturday morning that left one person dead and sent another to a hospital. The shooting happened just after 9 a.m., in the 400 block of Dollins Street. Responding officers found two victims, whose names have...
CEDAR HILL, TX
2nd arrest made in murder of Duncanville woman

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - A second person was arrested this week for the murder of a Duncanville woman whose body was found dumped on the side of a road. Juanita Rodriguez was reported missing by her ex-boyfriend, but police believe he killed her, with help from his new girlfriend. The two...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Dallas Police Chief Addresses Recent Shootings in Town Hall

It was a ‘Stop the Violence’ community town hall at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center. “The community coming out here to talk to us is a precious gift,” said DPD Chief Eddie Garcia. Residents came with questions and concerns. The town hall comes as Dallas Police investigate...
DALLAS, TX
Man arrested after entering Lakewood homes, neighbors see police helicopter

A man who entered two Lakewood homes, taking a nap in one of them, was arrested after neighbors rallied to alert the police, who sent officers and helicopters, neighbors say. The man first entered a home near Gaston Avenue and Cambria Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday, Lakewood Neighborhood Association President Ryan Boyd says. He heard around that time that a man had pushed the homeowner out of the way to enter her home. The homeowner could not be reached for comment.
DALLAS, TX
2 dead, 2 in custody after morning shooting in Deep Ellum

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men, in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas, were shot and killed just after 2:00 a.m. on May 13.When officers arrived at the scene, in the 2800 block of Elm Street, they found 5 men had been hit by gunfire. Two of those victims, 42-year-old Jermaine Lewis and 31-year-old Quintin Lowe, died at the hospital. Police say the three other shooting victims were taken to area hospitals and while their conditions aren't known, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.Police are still investigating the shootings but say their preliminary shows that one man was approached...
DALLAS, TX
Shooting on Royal Lane

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Royal Lane. At that time in the investigation, Dallas Police had no indication the crime was hate motivated. As the investigation into the shooting continued, and during a consistent review of offense reports made by our Crime Analysis Unit, our team concluded three recent shootings at Asian run businesses may be connected, with the driver in each driving a similar vehicle.
DALLAS, TX
Suspect in custody after shooting in Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A suspect in a non-fatal shooting is in custody after Bedford police asked for the community's help finding him. Bedford police said in the early afternoon of May 13 that they were looking for a suspected gunman in a non-fatal shooting who was on the run.
BEDFORD, TX
Shooting at 2800 Elm Street

On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 2:04 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2800 Elm Street. When officers arrived, they found five adult males who were shot. The preliminary investigation has determined one male was approached by two men while standing on the sidewalk, and members of both parties started shooting. Those three men, along with two others caught in the crossfire were shot and transported to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
BOLO: Convicted Murderer Stabs Guard, Escapes Prison Bus: TDCJ

A Texas prisoner serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing the driver, setting off a search in a rural county between Dallas and Houston, authorities said. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching an area off an interstate in Leon County for Gonzalo Lopez,...
DALLAS, TX

