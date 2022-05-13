36 ATVs, dirt bikes seized from Detroit's west side

DETROIT – Two men are in critical condition Friday morning after being shot at a home on Detroit’s east side, police report. According to authorities, a shooting occurred at about 3:20 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at a home on Lumpkin Street, near Nevada Avenue and Dequindre Street. Two men -- a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s -- were injured in the shooting.

