Man charged for allegedly shooting dog in North Jackson

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police have arrested a wanted man charged with attempted homicide. State police say John Barlow, of Grove City, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide.He was wanted after trying to hit a state trooper on Sunday in Liberty Township with his vehicle. Troopers said they shot at him. Law enforcement responded to Brent Road in Mercer County to issue an arrest warrant on Barlow, who drove away in his vehicle when officers arrived around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a state police release.Police said they began a vehicle pursuit but called it off after Barlow went into "rough terrain," according to the release. Police searched on foot and later found Barlow sitting in his vehicle.Barlow then "drove directly at a trooper," according to police, who then shot at him. He fled the scene but was later arrested at the Slippery Rock Campground.

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO