ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Jackson, OH

Man charged for allegedly shooting dog in North Jackson

By Katelyn Amato
WYTV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKBN) – A man accused of shooting and killing his dog has been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury. George...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 2

Related
WYTV.com

Youngstown Police investigating 7th homicide of 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating the city’s seventh homicide this year. Police were called to the corner of Shirley Road and Homewood Ave. around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Police on scene say a man in his 40s was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

State police arrest Mercer County man charged with attempted homicide

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police have arrested a wanted man charged with attempted homicide. State police say John Barlow, of Grove City, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide.He was wanted after trying to hit a state trooper on Sunday in Liberty Township with his vehicle. Troopers said they shot at him. Law enforcement responded to Brent Road in Mercer County to issue an arrest warrant on Barlow, who drove away in his vehicle when officers arrived around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a state police release.Police said they began a vehicle pursuit but called it off after Barlow went into "rough terrain," according to the release. Police searched on foot and later found Barlow sitting in his vehicle.Barlow then "drove directly at a trooper," according to police, who then shot at him. He fled the scene but was later arrested at the Slippery Rock Campground. 
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WKYC

1 person dead following shooting involving Portage County deputy

WINDHAM, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting incident involving a sheriff's deputy Saturday morning in Portage County. According to County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski, the deputy and a Garrettsville police officer were called to the 8000 block of Werger Road in Windham Township around 9:30 a.m. following a report of a "dispute" between neighbors. While on the way there, both were informed one of the people at the scene was apparently armed with a gun.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
North Jackson, OH
City
Struthers, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
WYTV.com

PSP shoots at Grove City man after he drives straight at them

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a Grove City man after they say he drove a car straight at them. According to a release, on Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. at the 200 block of Brent Road, troopers were called to execute a search warrant on John Barlow.
GROVE CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dog#Companion Animals#Violent Crime#Wkbn#Animal Charity
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pedestrian hit, killed along Ohio roadway

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A pedestrian walking along a roadway in Madison Township was reportedly hit and killed on Saturday evening. Neil Miller, 72, of Lexington was walking on US 42, between the US 30 ramps, at around 9:30 p.m. and entered the northbound lane when a 40-year-old driver in a 2016 Nissan SUV […]
LEXINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after being hit by car in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car while walking on US-42 Saturday evening in Richland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states the crash occurred at 9:30pm when Neil Miller, 72, was walking on US-42 between the US-30 ramps and was hit by a […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Southeastern Ohio Drug Kingpin Found Hiding in Bathtub

Southeastern Ohio Drug Kingpin Found Hiding in BathtubOhio Mugshot. Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Glouster Police Department, executed a search warrant at 1 South Eighth Street, Jacksonville, Ohio 45740 after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy