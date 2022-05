BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A mother in Florida suffered a medical emergency as she was driving her car in mid-day traffic. Laurie Raybor's coworker happened to be driving next to her at an intersection in Boynton Beach on May 5. The coworker quickly realized something wasn’t right. Raybor said a combination of high blood pressure pills and fasting ahead of a medical procedure caused her to feel dizzy. She tried pulling over to a nearby gas station to stop.

