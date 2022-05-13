ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Announcement delayed until June to find out if Houston will host 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Adam Winkler
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIsTx_0fcS9atU00

News about playing host to the biggest sporting event in the world first requires playing the waiting game.

In news that was once expected in mid-May, it will likely be mid-June before Houston learns if it has been selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

"The selection process for the cities that will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 - the first edition to feature 48 teams and be held across three countries is ongoing," FIFA said in a statement to ABC13.

"A lot of work has gone into this for more than three years, up to four years," Chris Canetti, president of the
Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee, said during an interview with ABC13 Thursday.

"This is an important event for our city. There's a lot at stake here, a lot on the line for Houston - and it's important we're successful in this bid," Canetti said.

ABC13 visited with Canetti at The Ion, flanked by ceramic soccer balls - part of the Art of Soccer campaign, a Houston 2026 initiative. Canetti feels like he's waiting forever for the ball to get rolling and learn if our city will be selected as one of 16 sites for the 2026 World Cup - an event to be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

"It's getting a bit stressful as we get down to decision time," Canetti said.

Six matches could be played at NRG stadium if Houston's bid is selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"This is the biggest and most important sporting event globally," Canetti pointed out. "That would be the equivalent of hosting five or six super bowls in Houston in three weeks."

But perhaps it would be more significant.

According to FIFA , an average of 190 million viewers watched the 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. For perspective: 101 million viewers watched Super Bowl LVI.

Additionally, the last Super Bowl Houston hosted in 2017 had an economic impact, garnering $347,000,000. Canetti says the World Cup coming here would give more than a boost to our bottom line - it will leave a legacy.

"How can we use the popularity of this event, the most popular event in the world, to help make Houston a better place? One is growing the soccer game, two is defending human rights, and three is protecting the environment," Canetti said while explaining his committee's legacy pillars. "We aim to strategically put things in place in our community to help make our region a better place for Houstonians."

It may seem like we're waiting forever to learn the news, but its impact could last forever if Houston does land the 2026 World Cup.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

6 Places Where You Can Actually Find A Waterfall In Houston & They're All Free To Visit

Out of the major cities in Texas, Bayou City is the least nature-oriented. You might not think there exists a waterfall in Houston, but you're actually wrong. While we aren't like Austin, which has access to tons of beautiful water features right in the middle of the city; or like San Antonio with a literal river running through the whole thing, we just have ugly Buffalo Bayou to look at every day. We Houstonians took matters into our hands and made a few of our own water features.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Tina from Mission Bend just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes. Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. This week, they were joined by Houston SabreCats Christian Dyer and Dean Muir!
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Dynamo play shorthanded, still blank Nashville SC

Adalberto Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero scored goals and the Houston defense rose to the occasion despite playing the final 55-plus minutes a man down as the Dynamo defeated visiting Nashville SC 2-0 on Saturday in a Western Conference match. The Dynamo (4-4-3, 15 points) snapped a three-match MLS losing streak...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Winkler
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Houston, Texas?

Pizza is a beloved American food choice, no matter where you go to enjoy it. There are some cities with their own unique type of pizza, and others with some well known establishments. When you hear the name Houston, Texas pizza isn't the food first that comes to mind. But, in the beautiful city, there are quite a few delicious pizza restaurants to choose from.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2026 Fifa World Cup#2018 Fifa World Cup#Soccer Balls#World Cup Bid Committee
KHOU

'It's surfing without the waves' | Texas' first-ever Moto Surf competition comes to Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas — The boards are cut and the tents are up for Texas' first-ever Moto Surf Race, right on the edge of Galveston Island. “It’s a motorized surfboard," said the race's organizer and owner of JetSurf Houston, Jordan Davlin. “We're trying to grow the sport, grow the community, trying to get people involved in this unique new water toy.”
GALVESTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
128K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy