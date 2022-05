Portland – U.S. Marshals say a 38-year-old fugitive that escaped from a Federal Prison camp in Sheridan at the end of April, was captured Friday, May 13 in Nevada. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told FOX 13 in Seattle, that Andrew Cain Kristovich was staying in a tent on a property, that ironically was only a 100 yards from a prison. Kristovich was armed with an AR and five magazines, but he surrendered when he saw his tent surrounded by deputies.

SHERIDAN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO