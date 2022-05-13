How good was Saquon’s rookie year, really?

It’s Saturday, so let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and see what New York Giants questions we can answer. Alan Goldstein asks: For several reasons this draft felt dramatically different from any draft I can remember going back to the Coughlin days. Everybody says that our two first rounders were no brainers but I have seen the Giants as well as many other teams mess that stuff up hugely. I personally think we got the two best players in the draft bar none. What struck me about the picks after the first round was how the Giants only picked players that they spent some significant amount of time with and got to know their personalities as well as their abilities, how coordinators and position coaches went to a lot of pro days and workouts. It also seems to me that there is no way in heck that previous regimes spent as much high-level time invested in the players they ultimately picked and were poorly prepared in terms of what kind of players they were looking for. So many of the picks we made over the last several years were just not the kind of people I want on the team. I’m talking Kyle Lauletta (lazy), DeAndre Baker (lazy and stupid), Damontre Moore (whackadoodle) and on and on. a 30 minute conversation with those guys and a little bit of research and that would have come up. Same with Baker. Toney also falls into that bracket and while talented he doesn’t seem to be a team first guy.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO