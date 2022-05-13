ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

How good was Saquon’s rookie year, really?

By ClayfromBklyn
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

I was inspired by Ed's "Will We See the old Barkley" article. So blame him for this rant! :) When we discuss Saquon’s future value/worth, I think we do him—and all RBs—a disservice. We seem to accept that WRs will make nearly twice as much, if not more, as elite RBs,...

Big Blue View

Giants news, 5/14: Recapping Day 1 of rookie mini-camp, more

The Giants’ rookies took the field for the first time yesterday in their new uniforms, an event that had some of them emotional and drew celebrities out to partake in the festivities. PFF has Andrew Thomas ranked as the twentieth-best tackle. Too low?. In case you missed it. BBV...
Big Blue View

NFC East notebook: Settling in after the draft

We are now entering the dead zone of the NFL offseason. No more mock drafts. No more trade rumors. The post-draft giddiness is wearing off as teams prepare for the start of training camp. That doesn’t mean, though, that all is without controversy in the NFC East. All four teams...
Big Blue View

What are the chances of top-10 draft picks becoming NFL stars?

Here is a pre-draft scouting report by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:. “Explosive defender who combines strength, quickness, and a muscle-car motor to drive him around the field making play after play. Has the hands and feet to be a quick-win specialist and the size to fit as a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive end who can reduce inside for pass-rush downs. He has all the athletic traits to become a high-impact player and possesses more than enough skill and talent to believe he will continue to elevate his game as a pro. ...has the potential to become the best defender from this draft class and a future all-pro.”
Big Blue View

Giants news, 5/15: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Buffalo shooting statement, more

The Giants overdrafted Jones at No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but since then he has had an ugly situation around him that has only deteriorated. His box score statistics (21 touchdowns to 17 interceptions over the past two seasons) have belied better play, and had his offensive line not fallen to rack and ruin, we may have seen a player who the team had full confidence in going forward rather than a man at the last chance saloon. Jones isn’t a superstar quarterback by any means, but he has played better in a bad situation than people give him credit for. And that situation should have improved in dramatic fashion this offseason. Don’t be surprised if we see a significant bump in Jones’ PFF grade from the 70.0s into the 80.0s.
Big Blue View

New York Giants reportedly sign 6 draft picks [updated]

Six of the New York Giants 11 draft picks have reportedly signed their rookie contracts. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that first round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal will sign their rookie contracts after Saturday’s practice. Per OverTheCap, Thibodeaux’s contract will be worth $36,206,254. ($23.511...
Big Blue View

Takeaways from Day 1 of Giants rookie mini-camp

Rookies, including all 11 draft pick, were on the field Friday for Day 1 of New York Giants rookie mini-camp. This was not, though, a high-intensity practice where you could clearly see players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal and Wan’Dale Robinson showcase their skills. This was shorts and t-shirts...
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: Draft fallout, James Bradberry, more

It’s Saturday, so let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and see what New York Giants questions we can answer. Alan Goldstein asks: For several reasons this draft felt dramatically different from any draft I can remember going back to the Coughlin days. Everybody says that our two first rounders were no brainers but I have seen the Giants as well as many other teams mess that stuff up hugely. I personally think we got the two best players in the draft bar none. What struck me about the picks after the first round was how the Giants only picked players that they spent some significant amount of time with and got to know their personalities as well as their abilities, how coordinators and position coaches went to a lot of pro days and workouts. It also seems to me that there is no way in heck that previous regimes spent as much high-level time invested in the players they ultimately picked and were poorly prepared in terms of what kind of players they were looking for. So many of the picks we made over the last several years were just not the kind of people I want on the team. I’m talking Kyle Lauletta (lazy), DeAndre Baker (lazy and stupid), Damontre Moore (whackadoodle) and on and on. a 30 minute conversation with those guys and a little bit of research and that would have come up. Same with Baker. Toney also falls into that bracket and while talented he doesn’t seem to be a team first guy.
