ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers try to beat last year’s woeful start, face Orioles

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsV0z_0fcS9CuA00

The Detroit Tigers began last season by losing 24 of their first 33 games.

With a home loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, the Tigers would duplicate that dubious record with the season one-fifth complete.

Last season, the Tigers were expected to struggle as they continued their rebuilding process. But after they made a number of pricey free-agent acquisitions and added veterans in trades, the Tigers entered 2022 expecting to compete for a playoff berth.

Instead, they are already at the bottom of the American League, in danger of just playing out the string the last 4 1/2 months unless a major turnaround occurs.

“I don’t care about last year, I don’t care to compare it,” second-year manager A.J. Hinch said. “I get it. Everybody wants an analysis. I’ve got to figure out how to beat the Orioles tomorrow. We’re tired of losing.”

The Tigers have lost nine of their last 10 games, including four of a five-game series with Oakland that ended Thursday with a 5-3 defeat.

Detroit was shut out on Wednesday 9-0 and trailed 3-0 on Thursday afternoon before tying the game in the sixth. It was just the second time they have scored as many as three runs during their 10-game swoon.

“I felt good about the game when we battled back because we needed some spark and we got it,” Hinch said. “We got a couple of good hits and Miggy (Miguel Cabrera) gets a double and then after Miggy’s hit, we had one positive at-bat in the last 13 or 14 plate appearances. … Just a different way to lose.”

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will make his seventh start of the season for Detroit. He’s still seeking his first victory despite delivering his best outing of the season last week at Houston, when he gave up just one hit — a solo home run to Jose Altuve — and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings on Saturday.

“All my pitches were working,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like the mistake that I made to Altuve was the right pitch, I just missed it right on the middle of the plate. Other than that, I feel like everything was working really well.”

Rodriguez is quite familiar with Baltimore as a member of Boston’s rotation for six seasons. He’s faced the Orioles 22 times, beating them 12 times — more than any other club he has faced. He has a 12-5 record and 3.11 ERA against Baltimore.

He’ll be opposed by Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.05 ERA), who will also be making his seventh start. Lyles pitched a season-high 7 1/3 innings against Kansas City on Sunday, allowing four runs (two earned) as he walked one with five strikeouts.

The Orioles wound up losing that game 6-4, but manager Brandon Hyde appreciated how Lyles pitched deep into the contest.

“We really haven’t had that, a guy (who is) able to take the ball and is irritated when he comes out in the eighth inning, which I’m happy about,” Hyde said. “The guy wants to stay on the mound. I think it’s fantastic. It’s huge.”

Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom hit solo home runs for the Orioles Thursday as they edged the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 for their sixth win in eight games.

Rylan Bannon gave Baltimore a bit of a boost on Thursday. Called up from Triple-A Norfolk, Bannon had a single in his first major league at-bat. He was acquired in the 2018 Manny Machado deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I trusted the scouting report. I stuck to my approach,” Bannon said. “I got a pitch middle and put a good swing on it. It was a fastball right down the middle.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Mr. Versatility with Detroit Tigers, Niko Goodrum loses his big-league spot

Niko Goodrum spent four seasons as a do-it-all player in the field for the Detroit Tigers. But hitting has been a recurring problem. Struggling at the plate this spring in his first season with the Houston Astros, Goodrum will now have to earn his way back to the big leagues. The Astros optioned Goodrum to their Triple-A affiliate Saturday to make room for the newly acquired Mauricio Dubon.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario sitting Sunday for Detroit

The Detroit Tigers did not include Jeimer Candelario in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Candelario will take the afternoon off while Harold Castro covers third base and bats seventh. Our models project another 480 plate appearances for Candelario this season, with 15 homers, 58 runs, 57...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Oakland, MD
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Harold Castro batting seventh for Tigers Sunday

The Detroit Tigers listed Harold Castro as their starter at third base for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Castro will start at third base and bat seventh versus the Orioles while Jeimer Candelario takes the afternoon off. Castro has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Eric Haase sitting out Sunday for Detroit

The Detroit Tigers did not list Eric Haase as a starter for their Sunday game against the Baltimore Orioles. Haase will take a seat Sunday while Tucker Barnhart starts behind home plate and bats ninth. Our models project Haase to make 241 more plate appearances this season, with 11 home...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Gregory Soto still believes Detroit Tigers can ‘win everything’

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Tigers were a team that could rise up and challenge for a wild card spot in the American League. Well, that was then and this is now and the Tigers are off to a 9-23 start and though their playoff dreams are not officially shattered, there have not been any signs of them turning things around and making a run.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Jordan Lyles
The Spun

NFL World Celebrated Suzy Kolber On Saturday

The NFL celebrated one of its best earlier this week, as Suzy Kolber turned 58 years old. The longtime NFL reporter, who's one of the faces of ESPN's coverage of the league, celebrated her birthday on Saturday. The NFL world celebrated Kolber on social media. "Happy birthday Suzy - wishes...
NFL
numberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting out Tigers' Sunday afternoon game

The Detroit Tigers did not list Willi Castro as a starter for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Castro will sit out Sunday's game while Austin Meadows rejoins the starting lineup in right field and bats third. Robbie Grossman will cover left field. Castro has had a relatively hot start...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tigers' Derek Hill sitting Sunday

The Detroit Tigers did not include Derek Hill in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hill will sit out Sunday's game while Victor Reyes covers centerfield and bats sixth. Our models project Hill to make 290 more plate appearances this season, with 6 home runs, 33 runs,...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#The Baltimore Orioles#The American League
Detroit Sports Nation

Al Avila is RUINING the Detroit Tigers

Does Al Avila hold all of the blame for the Tigers’ terrible start?. Dylan Bair: Generally whenever there are teams that have this, that has this much ineptitude people throw strays at everybody. It’s the players fault. The star who’s not leading correctly. It’s the coach or the manager. Maybe the front office. It’s the owner. Everybody universally is pretty much in the same agreement that Al Avila is the sole problem.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers lineup: Willi Castro starting 5th straight game

DETROIT -- Willi Castro will get his fifth consecutive start in the outfield when the Detroit Tigers open a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Comerica Park. Castro is hitting .325 (13-for-40) since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo last month. The Tigers (9-23) have lost 16...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Rays Bats Stay Quiet Again in 5-1 Loss to Blue Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryan Thompson has been very good out of the Tampa Bay bullpen all season, but Saturday was not his night. He got roughed up in the eighth inning, allowing four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Rays 5-1 at Tropicana Field. In 14...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy