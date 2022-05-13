ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

KRDO NewsChannel 13 Receives Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

By Staci-lyn Onofre
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVtLW_0fcS95oK00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The news team at KRDO has been honored with six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for our reporting.

The awards include Breaking News Coverage and Newscast for our reporting on The Marshall Fire in the Boulder area.

13 Investigates was recognized for Investigative Reporting into systemic failures inside the Pueblo County Department of Human Services, resulting in the deaths of children and for Continuing Coverage for our investigations into the Woodland Park Police Department's failure to help a suicidal veteran.

KRDO also received a Regional Murrow Award for Digital coverage on KRDO.com and our social platforms.

Our story on the Banning-Lewis Football Team Manager who scored a touchdown was also recognized with a Regional Murrow Award for Sports Reporting.

Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqdDd_0fcS95oK00

The post KRDO NewsChannel 13 Receives Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

“Enormous need” for American Red Cross volunteers as high fire danger persists

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The American Red Cross in Colorado is reaching a critical level when it comes to having enough volunteers to respond to natural disasters across the state. “The need is enormous,” Catie Ballenger, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross in Colorado said. Besides first responders, the organization is typically among the The post “Enormous need” for American Red Cross volunteers as high fire danger persists appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire crews report grassfire near Colorado Springs Airport is knocked down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire crews now report that a new grassfire that sparked Saturday afternoon near the Colorado Springs Airport is knocked down after burning around 5 acres. Captain Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed this is a separate fire from the Alturas Fire that sparked near the airport, prompting The post Fire crews report grassfire near Colorado Springs Airport is knocked down appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

How dusty, smoky days in Southern Colorado can affect your health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Dirt, smoke, and haze return to the horizon in Southern Colorado Wednesday which is increasing air pollution across the region. Some of this haze is attributed to blowing dust from increased wins, but much of it towards the south is due to smoke from a major wildfire burning in New The post How dusty, smoky days in Southern Colorado can affect your health appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs couple planning to marry despite incurable cancer diagnosis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite a diagnosis of incurable cancer, a Colorado Springs couple is moving forward with their plans to get married in June and hopes their story can inspire others to live life to the fullest. Brian Van Way and Catherine Hammond Catherine Hammond and Brian Van Way met in 2016 and The post Colorado Springs couple planning to marry despite incurable cancer diagnosis appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Woodland Park, CO
Woodland Park, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Evacuation order for fire in Stetson Hills area extended

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a mandatory evacuation order in the Stetson Hills area due to a fire. At 12:12 p.m., an emergency alert was sent out saying the area of Anna Lee Way west to Tutt, Stetson Hills north to Dublin needs to evacuate immediately. Below is an updated look at the The post Evacuation order for fire in Stetson Hills area extended appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Rampart HS student overcomes health obstacle to graduate with honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Rampart High School senior preparing to walk the stage at graduation is sharing her incredible journey to the milestone event. During her sophomore year, Kari Lucas says she was suffering from headaches and even lost feeling in the left side of her body. Doctors later discovered a blood clot in her The post Rampart HS student overcomes health obstacle to graduate with honors appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Mayor reacts to federal report on Space Command move, potential impact

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is speaking out on the recently released federal report on the U.S. Space Command basing decision. In a report released Tuesday night, the Department of Defense found no wrongdoing in choosing Huntsville, Alabama for the Space Command headquarters. Still, Suthers reaffirms his stance that keeping The post Colorado Springs Mayor reacts to federal report on Space Command move, potential impact appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo’s Heritage Elementary School holds first school carnival in years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heritage Elementary School in Pueblo held its first school carnival in three years, giving children, staff, and students from neighboring schools a chance to celebrate the end of the school year. According to District 60, Thursday's carnival served as one of the school's Title 1 nights. Courtesy of District 60 The The post Pueblo’s Heritage Elementary School holds first school carnival in years appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward R. Murrow
KRDO News Channel 13

High Park Fire grows slightly overnight, containment holds at 10% Sunday

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire officials reported Sunday that the High Park Fire was 1,173 acres in size, that's more than 70 acres larger than last update, and 10% contained. A community town hall meeting will be held at 1:00 Sunday at Cripple Creek Victor High School, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office. The post High Park Fire grows slightly overnight, containment holds at 10% Sunday appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Palmer Ridge advances to quarerfinals

Palmer Ridge is three wins away from a state championship. The Bears blanked Wheat Ridge, 2-0, in the second round of the state playoffs. Palmer Ridge will face The Classical Academy for a trip to the state semi final. The post Palmer Ridge advances to quarerfinals appeared first on KRDO.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Trinidad area, southeastern Colorado in path of heaviest smoke from New Mexico wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The wildfires that continue to burn in New Mexico are generating smoke that will be the worst Wednesday in southern Colorado, particularly in the Trinidad area. KRDO The map below, released just after 9 a.m. by the federal Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, shows the predicted path of The post Trinidad area, southeastern Colorado in path of heaviest smoke from New Mexico wildfires appeared first on KRDO.
TRINIDAD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo’s two legendary high school football rivalries to be showcased in documentary

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Steel City might be the Home of the Heroes, but it's also home to what's considered the oldest high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi. Now, that rivalry and another are being highlighted in a documentary. According to Pueblo School District 60, Colorado-based FanVu is set to premiere an The post Pueblo’s two legendary high school football rivalries to be showcased in documentary appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investigative Reporting#Krdo Newschannel 13#Digital#Krdo Com#The Murrow Awards
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating a body found next to 8th Street Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Coroner's Office are on scene of a death investigation on the Bear Creek Trail next to the Walmart on 8th Street. CSPD said they received reports of a body just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The KRDO crew on scene reports that The post Colorado Springs Police investigating a body found next to 8th Street Walmart appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Mandatory evacuation for Alturas Fire burning in Security-Widefield lifted

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- There was a mandatory evacuation notice issued to a neighborhood east of Hancock Expressway due to a fire in the area. The evacuation order has since been lifted. Late Thursday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said the Alturas Fire was 15% contained, and burned 182 acres. Firefighters will The post Mandatory evacuation for Alturas Fire burning in Security-Widefield lifted appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

High Park Fire grows to over 1,100 acres, Commissioner Williams calls for state-wide emergency

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The High Park Fire, burning west of Cripple Creek in Teller County, has scorched over 1,100 acres and is at 10% containment as of 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office. At a town hall meeting held at Cripple Creek High School Saturday afternoon, Teller County Commissioner The post High Park Fire grows to over 1,100 acres, Commissioner Williams calls for state-wide emergency appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous bill awaits Governor’s signature, advocates concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- According to the Haseya advocacy group, there are 54 Missing and Murdered Indigenous people in Colorado right now. A Colorado bill that aims to bring justice to missing and murdered indigenous people is now on Governor Jared Polis' desk awaiting his signature.  Indigenous community members deem this bill as a small win, but The post Colorado’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous bill awaits Governor’s signature, advocates concerned appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
KRDO News Channel 13

National Salvation Army Week shines spotlight on services provided

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Salvation Army says more people in our community are reaching out for help. This week is National Salvation Army week and the organization is using it to make sure people know how they can help them out. The Salvation Army says one of the biggest issues right now is food The post National Salvation Army Week shines spotlight on services provided appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Resident dies, eight homes lost in Skylark Mobile Home Park fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed Friday that a woman died in Thursday's Skylark Mobile Home Park fire. KRDO Authorities said that the woman was found inside the mobile home where they believe the fire started. Steve Linley is a neighbor and military veteran credited with trying to rescue The post Resident dies, eight homes lost in Skylark Mobile Home Park fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire holds third week of Town Hall-Living with Wildfire meetings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two more Town Hall meetings are happening this week to inform Colorado Springs residents about wildfires specific to the neighborhood they live in. The meetings are part of a Town Hall Series called Living with Wildfire. CSFD says the Living with Wildfire series "aims to empower the community to be The post Colorado Springs Fire holds third week of Town Hall-Living with Wildfire meetings appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Gourmet toast and juice bar opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new breakfast option has opened its doors in Colorado Springs. Toastique offers a healthy on-the-go breakfast option or you can sit inside and enjoy it. The restaurant's menu consists of a number of gourmet toasts, smoothies, juices, and bowls. Owner Andre Nabonne says he thought Colorado Springs was the The post Gourmet toast and juice bar opens in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy