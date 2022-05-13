KRDO NewsChannel 13 Receives Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The news team at KRDO has been honored with six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for our reporting.

The awards include Breaking News Coverage and Newscast for our reporting on The Marshall Fire in the Boulder area.

13 Investigates was recognized for Investigative Reporting into systemic failures inside the Pueblo County Department of Human Services, resulting in the deaths of children and for Continuing Coverage for our investigations into the Woodland Park Police Department's failure to help a suicidal veteran.

KRDO also received a Regional Murrow Award for Digital coverage on KRDO.com and our social platforms.

Our story on the Banning-Lewis Football Team Manager who scored a touchdown was also recognized with a Regional Murrow Award for Sports Reporting.

Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

