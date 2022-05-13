Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Collin; Denton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Denton County in north central Texas Western Collin County in north central Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aubrey, or 11 miles northeast of Denton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Denton, Allen, Little Elm, Prosper, Fairview, Celina, Pilot Point, Aubrey, Krugerville, Cross Roads, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Melissa, Weston and Lincoln Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
