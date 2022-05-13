Mary's Place fundraising to address 'urgent crisis' of family homelessness in King County

You might know Anthony Nelson. He describes himself as “father, son, brother, friend, artist, bartender [at Maharaja], storyteller, and one of the many faces of cancer …” a disease he rues “is doing all it can to take me away from all of that.” But, Anthony adds, “I recently read that each year in America more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 600,000 will die from it. For once in my life, I am happy to think of myself as one in a million. I choose to be one of the people who live through and get to tell the past tense story about how I beat cancer.” In hopes of helping with that, his friend Morgan pointed us to Anthony‘s crowdfunding page, where he explains:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO