King County, WA

Mary's Place fundraising to address 'urgent crisis' of family homelessness in King County

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Mary’s Place raises $1 million by...

www.king5.com

westseattleblog.com

CAN YOU HELP? West Seattleite crowdfunding at start of journey to be ‘one in a million’

You might know Anthony Nelson. He describes himself as “father, son, brother, friend, artist, bartender [at Maharaja], storyteller, and one of the many faces of cancer …” a disease he rues “is doing all it can to take me away from all of that.” But, Anthony adds, “I recently read that each year in America more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 600,000 will die from it. For once in my life, I am happy to think of myself as one in a million. I choose to be one of the people who live through and get to tell the past tense story about how I beat cancer.” In hopes of helping with that, his friend Morgan pointed us to Anthony‘s crowdfunding page, where he explains:
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Volunteers help long-time Shoreline resident get property back up to code

SHORELINE, Wash. — A 96-year-old Shoreline resident and Marine Corps veteran received a welcome surprise Friday morning. Volunteers from Home Depot and WestCare Washington gave back to Carl Garrison who served his country and community for so many years. The volunteers spent the day tidying up the property and building a ramp to give Garrison easier access to his home.
SHORELINE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Thrifty Summer Date Ideas in Thurston County

You do not need to spend a lot of money this summer to have a memorable date with your sweetie! Make the most of the sunny days and warm nights ahead by spending quality time that doesn’t hurt the budget. Here are a few thrifty summer date ideas for Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Victim died as medics waited for critically understaffed Seattle Police to arrive to scene

Due to critically low staffing, Seattle Police were unable to quickly respond to a deadly hit and run as medics waited to be cleared to treat the victim. To be clear, multiple sources said the victim would have died no matter how soon police were able to arrive. But no one appeared to have known that at the time and medics were not permitted to get to the victim until the officers arrived.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Thousands of Seattle pro-choice supporters participate in rally

SEATTLE — Thousands of people participated in a Seattle rally and march on Saturday in support of pro-abortion rights. The message from those gathered at Cal Anderson Park was clear. "Keep our women's autonomy, fight for our rights like we've been doing forever," said Jennifer Vinson, who attended Saturday’s...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Officers investigating homicide at ‘clean and sober’ house in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A 60-year-old man is dead following a fight between him and his roommate at a “clean and sober” house in a Kent neighborhood late Thursday night. The Kent Police Department responded to the house, located in the 27000 block of 123rd Avenue SE, just before midnight along with Puget Sound Fire.
KENT, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

BC Installing Rainbow Crosswalk in Dedication to LGBTQ+ Community

A rainbow crosswalk is used to represent the LGBTQ+ community. They help recognize the need to improve the diversity and inclusion of people from the LGBTQ+ community. In honor of this, Bellevue College is holding a dedication event. The installation will begin on May 17, around the S-Building on the...
BELLEVUE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Renton Entrepreneur Brings Sea Moss to the South End and Beyond

When Dannett Cage, owner of Beyond Bodi, began a Black-owned business selling skin care and edible products infused with sea moss, it was in response to increasing requests from friends and family to try, and often buy, her homemade products. “I was really only making it just for my family,...
RENTON, WA
KING-5

Join the 40th Nordstrom Beat the Bridge to Beat Diabetes

SEATTLE — It's back! The 40th Annual Nordstrom Beat the Bridge to Beat Diabetes benefiting JDRF returns this year with in-person and virtual participation opportunities. On Saturday, May 14, lace up your sneakers and head to Husky Stadium for the 8K run and wheelchair race, 3-mile walk, 1-mile fun run, or the Diaper Derby for toddlers. KING 5's Steve Bunin will emcee the festivities. All funds raised support Type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Since the first Beat the Bridge race in 1983, Nordstrom has partnered with JDRF to raise funds to cure, prevent and better treat T1D.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

A South Seattle School Fundraiser Is Questioning School Fundraising Itself

When parents and teachers from a dozen southeast Seattle elementary schools introduced an experimental fundraiser last year, the goal wasn’t merely to raise money for education but also to challenge the very practice of PTA fundraising. This year, even more South End schools and community groups are uniting behind the event and its growing emphasis on equity.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot Someone, Scientists Get Plants to Sprout in Moon Dirt, and Washington’s Anti-Tax Clown Won't Go Away

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy "involved" in shooting in exactly the way you think: Yesterday afternoon, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office released a statement from the County's Force Investigation Team showing that the person the deputy shot is receiving treatment for a single wound. A few hours after the incident I spoke over the phone with a local resident who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened. She said she heard several gunshots and lots of yelling between people, one of whom she concluded was the person who allegedly fled the police on the scene. That's all I've been able to independently confirm of the cops' press release, and so that's all the commentary we're going to give this story until the independent investigation releases more information about the shooting.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Community Policy