Recall effort against Washoe school board president fails

I was born and raised in California, but left in 1976 and never looked back. I joined the United States Army and served 2 years then was Honorably Discharged. From there I moved to Alabama having enjoyed my time stationed there. I lived in northeast Alabama for a few years, moved to Colorado and spent a number of years in the medical field, then changed directions and joined the Ironworkers Local 27 and completed their Journeyman program. I have lived in several western states and enjoy the rural lifestyle. I landed in Churchill County over 20 years ago and started my own business doing home repair and Water Treatment Distribution, licensed by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection.

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO