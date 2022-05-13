Recall effort against Washoe school board president fails

I was born and raised in California, but left in 1976 and never looked back. I joined the United States Army and served 2 years then was Honorably Discharged. From there I moved to Alabama having enjoyed my time stationed there. I lived in northeast Alabama for a few years, moved to Colorado and spent a number of years in the medical field, then changed directions and joined the Ironworkers Local 27 and completed their Journeyman program. I have lived in several western states and enjoy the rural lifestyle. I landed in Churchill County over 20 years ago and started my own business doing home repair and Water Treatment Distribution, licensed by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection.
