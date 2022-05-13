The Experience, Richmond: El Sol Restaurant & Catering

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO