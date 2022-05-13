ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

The Experience, Richmond: El Sol Restaurant & Catering

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you IN for Mexican food prepared with fresh ingredients daily? Guests are welcomed with family traditions and recipes that have been passed down for generations. As we spring...

Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Oakland, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Oakland, California, also known as "Brooklyn by the Bay," is thriving and has a lot to offer in terms of food, creative energy, and natural beauty. Cafés in Oakland are as different as the neighborhoods, and the coffee is no exception. Roasters and baristas are fostering coffee-loving communities while also supporting local businesses.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo opens

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — Saturday was the official grand opening of Palo Alto’s newly reopened Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo at Rinconada Park. After a ribbon-cutting ceremonies with city staff and elected officials, a community celebration took place with entertainment and free tours of the museum and zoo. Rinconada Park has a new […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Live music and food: Alum Rock celebrates 150 years

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is celebrating the 150 anniversary of Alum Rock, California’s oldest municipal park. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and is expected to end at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The park will host live music, activates, resource booths. food trucks and guest speakers. The celebration and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sftravel.com

San Francisco’s Best Dim Sum by Neighborhood

San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

San Francisco's 4 Most Unusual Places to Eat a Meal

For those looking for something a little different in San Francisco, here are four unique places to eat at that offer plenty of atmosphere, from the funky to the fantastic. Tonga Room (950 Mason St.) A Polynesian classic, this iconic San Francisco location in the Fairmont Hotel has been pouring...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

LA’s Giant Pancake Destination the Griddle Reopens on Sunset After Two Years

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
budgettravel.com

Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival - Bodega, California

Ever wonder how a festival gets started? Find out how Janet Ciel created the amazing Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival in Bodega, California. It began as a harmless, ‘what-if’ conversation with my then-husband (fondly referred to as my ‘wasband’ these days), about putting on a festival on a ranch overlooking the ocean. We’d already been producing a very small art and wine festival in a quaint rural community on the Russian River, in Sonoma County California, and had been approached by a local landowner wanting a festival on his property.
BODEGA, CA
ABC10

Bear spotted roaming through Fairfield neighborhood

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is warning residents in the Woodcreek Park neighborhood to be alert after a bear was spotted roaming through the streets. The police department posted to Facebook Saturday after receiving several calls beginning Friday and through Saturday about a bear that had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Eater

Here’s a Look Inside RH’s Elegant New Atrium Restaurant at San Francisco’s Historic Pier 70

It’s finally here: RH San Francisco, the massive five-story gallery and restaurant taking over 80,000-square-feet of space at Pier 70 opens Thursday, May 12. Not only does the project include a retail store where RH (the company ditched its full “Restoration Hardware” name in 2012) fans can ogle at the company’s luxury home furnishings, but it also encompasses the Palm Court Restaurant and two wine bars, each pouring approximately 40 wines by the glass including “limited production offerings from Napa Valley’s renowned small vintners,” according to a press release.
piedmontexedra.com

674 Mandana Boulevard, Oakland

$2,495,000 | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 2,555 SqFt | Now Showing | Sarah Abel and Julie Gardner, Compass. Inspired and truly exceptional, this stunning 3BDRM/3.5BTH Stucco Traditional is one in a million. Remodeled from the studs up by the current owner, every clever and thoughtful detail is seamlessly orchestrated throughout.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bear spotted on front porch of Fairfield residence

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A bear was spotted on the front porch of a home in Fairfield, police announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. Police said they received a number of calls in the past 24 or so hours of bear sightings in the area of Woodcreek Park on Astoria Drive. A snapshot of […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

