You can grow it here or there...you can grow it anywhere! Learn about the many places available for growing edibles--the pros and cons of each--and the three components necessary for success: sun, soil, and water. UCCE Master Gardeners of Orange County will tell you how to transform your garden with smart choices of veggies, herbs, and fruit. Add some knowledge of integrated pest management, care and feeding, and harvesting your bounty.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO