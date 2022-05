SEATTLE — Seattle Humane has an "urgent need" for foster families after receiving dozens of dogs and puppies from Oklahoma as part of a life-saver rescue program. The shelter takes in dogs from shelters that may be at capacity or are slated for euthanasia in other parts of the country. The shelter originally only planned to take 12 dogs, but as the dogs were making the trip from Oklahoma to Seattle, one puppy became very sick and had to be taken to an emergency veterinary clinic where the puppy tested positive for parvovirus.

