NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak storm system that has meandered well offshore has backtracked to the west toward the coastline. The system is expected to make its way up the coastline, bringing the chance of some light showers through Saturday. In addition, fog and drizzle remain in place again. A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for areas in southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and southeast New York through 12 p.m. on Saturday. The visibility has the potential to go down to less than a quarter-mile, making travel hazardous at times.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO