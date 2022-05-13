ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Are you over 50 or heading out of town? Get a 2nd COVID-19 booster, Utah doctor says

By KEN FALL, KSL TV
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLCREEK – On a windy afternoon at Rancho Market in Millcreek, shoppers and passersby stopped to pick up something other than the usual family groceries: A free vaccine or booster in the fight against COVID-19. Nallily Huerta was one of those worried about the virus. So she got in line for...

ksltv.com

Comments / 1

