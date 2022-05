MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested two teens in connection with a string of recent carjackings. The first happened just before noon on May 16. Officers were called to a scene at Michaels on Giacosa Place where two victims had gotten into a vehicle and the driver’s door was pulled open. The suspect had a gun and ordered the victims to give them the keys. The two victims ran back into the store as they drove away.

