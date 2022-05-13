ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Exxon Mobil Corp. files suit against county supervisors over denial of oil trucking permit

By Mike Hodgson mhodgson@santamariatimes.com
Lompoc Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExxon Mobil Corp. filed a petition Wednesday asking a federal court to overturn the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ denial of a temporary oil trucking permit, order a reconsideration of the permit and award compensation, with interest, for damages caused by the decision. The petition for a...

lompocrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
mavensnotebook.com

Cal Am not fazed by rejection of SoCal desal project

“A Thursday ruling by the California Coastal Commission denying a Southern California desalination project appears as if it could impact the prospects of California American Water Co.’s plan to construct a desal plant along the Monterey Peninsula. But Cal Am says the Commission’s decision to deny Poseidon Water Co.’s Huntington Beach project and any impacts on Cal Am’s long-proposed desal project on the Monterey Peninsula is comparing apples to oranges. … Evan Jacobs, director of external affairs for Cal Am, said the local desal project, called the Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project, has an entirely different engineering system that would not impact marine wildlife, principally by having its intake system take brackish water from underground instead of directly from the ocean. … ” Read more from the Monterey Herald here: Cal Am not fazed by rejection of SoCal desal project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

California Gas Prices to Spike Even More with July 1 Tax Increase

“I really don’t understand how the price of gas can rise so drastically in California,” said a Black woman and 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who agreed to be interviewed for this article but asked to not be identified. “Unfortunately, we need to purchase it regardless of the prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Maricopa, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Santa Ynez, CA
Government
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Green steel' plant proposed for Mojave

Eastern Kern has attracted another large-scale renewable energy project with a San Diego-based company's $350 million plan to build a "green steel" plant in Mojave powered at least partly by renewable power, possibly using solar panels on site. Pacific Steel Group announced this month it has contracted with Pennsylvania-based Danieli...
MOJAVE, CA
Motor1.com

California Now Allows Residents To Wrap Their Front License Plates

Are you tired of front license plates ruining the look of cars? Well, it may be time to move to California because the state is now offering an innovative alternative to metal front license plates. Instead of drilling holes in your front bumper or adding a plastic bracket, California will allow residents to add a sticker of their front license plate to the front of their cars. This means California residents no longer have to worry about ugly front plates ruining their car’s styling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Exxonmobil#Oil Reserves#Greenhouse Gas#Exxon Mobil Corp#District Court#Santa Ynez Unit
SFGate

California Republicans see chance to unseat Democratic AG

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans think they have a chance this year to unseat an appointed state attorney general they say is too progressive even for California, in part because they view him as soft on crime as that issue rises in importance for voters. But first they must...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

It's not a mistake. California voters will vote for the same U.S. Senate seat twice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year is an election year, and California voters should start receiving their mail-in ballots for the June Primary if they have not already. June 7 is something of a checkpoint for most races, where the top two vote-getters regardless of political affiliation will advance to the November Election. If you've already received your ballot, you might have noticed that the office of U.S. Senate is on your ballot twice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KTLA

Newsom proposes tax cut for California marijuana industry

California’s governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state’s struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has been burdened by hefty taxes that can approach 50% in some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Tax cut for California pot industry: Too little, too late?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state's struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Might Follow New York's Lead in Measuring Noisy Exhaust Systems

What happens when automotive technology takes a turn for the intrusive? There’s a fine line between hearing the archetypal sound of a car’s engine rumbling and being deafened by a car’s exhaust system that’s been modified beyond the point of comfort. Last year, New York debuted a law that fined drivers whose cars’ exhaust systems exceeded a certain decibel level. And now, it sounds like California might be next.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California Gov. Newsom proposes inflation relief checks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Inflation has hit people's budgets in many ways, from getting groceries at the store to filling up the tank at the gas station. "I used to be able to fill this truck with $80. Now it's $150," said Jose Torres of Alameda. "It's expensive, and it's crazy,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy