May 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of May 15. Readers learned that “Miss Florence Harris sailed from New York last Saturday on the Kaiser Wilhelm for Naples, Italy, from which point she will start on a sight-seeing tour through Europe. She will return about Aug. 1 and come to Johnson City for a few months before going to Florida.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO