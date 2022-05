Rochester, N.Y. — A child crashed into numerous people after stealing a car in Rochester on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Just before 8 p.m., deputies say they were alerted of a reckless driver in a minivan on Jefferson Road in Henrietta. Shortly after reports, a deputy saw the minivan rear-end a stopped vehicle at a red light. The driver then continued through the intersection, and as deputies attempted to pull them over, the driver did not comply. They continued through Henrietta into the city of Rochester, striking multiple vehicles on the way, including a patrol vehicle on Mt. Hope Avenue near Robinson Drive.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO