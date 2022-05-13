ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins force Game 7 with 5-2 win over Hurricanes in Game 6

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Game 7 will take place on Saturday in Raleigh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVms7_0fcS4gj700
The Bruins celebrated in Game 6 to force a Game 7. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

There will be a Game 7.

The Bruins defeated the Hurricanes 3-1 in Thursday’s Game 6, continuing the streak of the home team winning every game so far in this first-round series.

After a scoreless first period, Brad Marchand got the Bruins on the board in the second period. His wrist shot from the right faceoff dot went top shelf past Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins extended their lead later in the second. Charlie Coyle got a loose puck in front of the net during a Bruins power play, burying the shot home to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

Carolina briefly made it interesting early in the third period. Andrei Svechnikov quickly shot and scored off a feed from Sebastion Aho to cut the Bruins’ lead to 2-1. But less than four minutes later, with 12:52 remaining in regulation, Erik Haula scored his first goal in the playoffs off a redirect from Charlie McAvoy, giving the Bruins a 3-1 lead.

After getting a little breathing room, Boston added more insurance goals. Defenseman Derek Forbort scored when his shot from the blue line ricocheted off a Hurricanes forward and into the net, giving the Bruins a 4-1 lead with 9:17 left. The goal was Forbort’s first since November. Curtis Lazar finished the evening by scoring an empty-net goal with 4:17 left, giving Boston a 5-1 lead.

A double-minor spearing penalty by Marchand helped the Hurricanes score another goal, with Svechnikov scoring his second goal of the night. But that was it for the Hurricanes as the Bruins’ cushion was far too big, giving them a 5-2 win.

Game 7 will take place on Saturday in Raleigh. The time for puck drop hasn’t been announced yet.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Bruins and Celtics have Game 7 on back-to-back days for first time ever

It will be an eventful two days for Boston sports fans. This weekend marks the first time ever that the Bruins and Celtics are playing a Game 7 on back-to-back days. First, the Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Then, the Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Boston

Watch: Grant Williams sneaks up on Bucks’ huddle before going off for 27 points in Celtics’ Game 7 win

If the Bucks weren’t already sick of Grant Williams through playing six games in a matter of weeks, the Celtics forward found new ways to annoy them in Game 7. In the second quarter, Boston went on an 18-6 run that gave it a 32-30 lead after it trailed by as many as 10 in the first quarter. Following a Bucks timeout, Williams went up to the Bucks’ huddle and decided to listen in for a few seconds. He perfectly placed his head between the shoulders of Jrue Holiday and Wes Matthews to get a close listen.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Robert Williams available to play in Celtics-Bucks Game 7

Williams will come off the bench. The Celtics had some good news just hours prior to Game 7 against the Bucks, but it comes with a caveat. Center Robert Williams will be available to play after missing the last three games due to a bone bruise in his left knee, Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters Sunday. However, he’ll come off the bench and the Celtics will only “use him if needed.” Udoka also shared that Williams hasn’t been able to do much in practice since he’s been sidelined with the bone bruise.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Curtis Lazar
Person
Charlie Coyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Game 6#Bruins Force Game 7#Forbort
Boston

Paul Pierce compared Jayson Tatum’s Game 6 performance to his legendary Game 7 in 2008

"This game give me that pp lbj game 7 vibe." The Celtics’ Game 6 win over the Bucks was one for the ages with two superstars trading key buckets in crunch time. Jayson Tatum outscored Giannis Antetokounmpo, 46-44, in order to keep Boston’s season alive and force a Game 7. It was also an historic performance for arguably the league’s most historic franchise. Tatum’s 46 points in Friday’s game tied the second-most ever scored by a Celtic in an elimination game, with Sam Jones’s 47-point performance against Cincinnati in Game 7 of the 1963 Eastern Division Final the only one to top it.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy