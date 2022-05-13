ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County student accidentally run over by school resource officer

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County student was hospitalized after being accidentally run over by a school resource officer on Thursday.

The incident happened at Central High School while the school resource officer was helping a group of eighth-grade English students with a public service announcement project, according to CHS principal Duane Keener.

Sheriff: Guns, cash found in Casey White, Vicky White getaway vehicle

Keener explained that the girl was lying on the ground pretending to be injured for their PSA project when the car moved forward and ran her over. He added another student, who was the drunk driver in the scenario, was in the vehicle at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxQn5_0fcS40vy00

The student was airlifted to Birmingham for treatment and principal Keener said she is improving.

News 19 was originally told that the school resource officer had backed up the vehicle over the student, but Keener said that was not the case.

The school resource officer was placed on paid leave, according to Singleton. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the case.

Social workers were on campus Thursday and Friday for students and staff who need their services.

