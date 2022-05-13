2A girls track and field sectional results

TOLONO (WCIA) — 2A girls track and field sectionals happened at Unity High School.

For the 4 x 800 meter relay, Mt Zion takes the win. Sofia Munoz crossing the finish line as the anchor. They finished in 9 minutes and 54 seconds and will head to Charleston for state.

For the 4 x 100 relay, Urbana with the win, coming in at 50.16 seconds. They’ll get a place in state. Champaign Central right behind them at 50.31 seconds.

Here are some results:

100 meters:

Makenna McBride – Charleston- 12.66 PR Kayla Nelson – Unity – 12.74 PR

200 Meters:

Makenna McBride – Charleston – 25.62 Tiarra Townsend-Cooper – Urbana – 25.78 PR

400 Meters:

Rose Talbert – Monticello – 1:01.11a Ashlyn Denney – Unity – 1:01.59a

800 meters:

Ashleigh Anderson – Mt. Zion – 2:22.68a Mabry Bruhn – Monticello – 2:22.85a

1600 meters:

Tatum David – Olney – 4:54:06a Mabry Bruhn – Monticello – 5:18.21a

3200 meters:

Tatum David – Olney – 11:35.49 Erica Woodard – Unity – 11:51.29a

For the rest of the results– check the website below:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/462808/results/all

