ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolono, IL

2A girls track and field sectional results

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIgJU_0fcS3zMJ00

TOLONO (WCIA) — 2A girls track and field sectionals happened at Unity High School.

For the 4 x 800 meter relay, Mt Zion takes the win. Sofia Munoz crossing the finish line as the anchor. They finished in 9 minutes and 54 seconds and will head to Charleston for state.

For the 4 x 100 relay, Urbana with the win, coming in at 50.16 seconds. They’ll get a place in state. Champaign Central right behind them at 50.31 seconds.

Here are some results:

100 meters:

  1. Makenna McBride – Charleston- 12.66 PR
  2. Kayla Nelson – Unity – 12.74 PR

200 Meters:

  1. Makenna McBride – Charleston – 25.62
  2. Tiarra Townsend-Cooper – Urbana – 25.78 PR

400 Meters:

  1. Rose Talbert – Monticello – 1:01.11a
  2. Ashlyn Denney – Unity – 1:01.59a

800 meters:

  1. Ashleigh Anderson – Mt. Zion – 2:22.68a
  2. Mabry Bruhn – Monticello – 2:22.85a

1600 meters:

  1. Tatum David – Olney – 4:54:06a
  2. Mabry Bruhn – Monticello – 5:18.21a

3200 meters:

  1. Tatum David – Olney – 11:35.49
  2. Erica Woodard – Unity – 11:51.29a

For the rest of the results– check the website below:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/462808/results/all

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

HS scoreboard (5/14/22)

WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Central and Mahomet-Seymour baseball, and Williamsville soccer. GIRLS SOCCER: Class 1A Williamsville Regional Final Williamsville 4, St. Thomas More 0 BASEBALL: Central 11, Oakwood 1 Mahomet-Seymour 12, Mt. Zion 0 St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Salt Fork 1 Rantoul 14, MacArthur 0 Hoopeston Area 8, […]
SPORTS
WCIA

Parkland golf looks to defend title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland men’s golf is on its way to the NJCAA DII National Tournament for the fifth year in a row, with this year’s edition being held in Joplin, Mo. Play starts on Tuesday and runs through Friday. But unlike the last four trips, the Cobras are there to defend their title. They […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
City
Monticello, IL
City
Tolono, IL
City
Urbana, IL
Tolono, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Mount Zion, IL
City
Olney, IL
WCIA

Brandon Lieb carving out role for Year Three

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Through Illinois basketball Spring workouts, the herd has slowly shrunk with more players going pro or entering the transfer portal. Five scholarship players are left for Brad Underwood’s squad until transfers in and incoming freshmen can get to campus. Junior Brandon Lieb is one of those still with the team, even after […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois softball to play Arizona at NCAA Tournament

WCIA — Illinois was selected Sunday to play in the Columbia, Mo. Regional, hosted by No. 15 Missouri, where they will play Arizona in the first game. It is the fourth time under head coach Tyra Perry the Illini have been selected for the tournament. Illinois was not secured a spot, having lost in its […]
COLUMBIA, MO
WCIA

DACC headed to NJCAA National Tournament

DANVILLE (WCIA) — In a best of three series, Danville Area Community College softball beat St. Louis Community College in a doubleheader 5-4 and 5-1 to send the Jaguars on to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. It’s the second time in program history they have qualified. “We’ve been around winning cultures and that’s what […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Cam McDonald sets Illinois on-base record

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois outfielder Cam McDonald entered the 2022 season with just a .255 career batting average, but momentum was swinging his way at the end of 2021 with an 11-game on-base streak. Fast forward to Saturday, and McDonald is the new program record holder for longest on-base streak, having reached in every game […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Sectionals#1600 Meters#Unity High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Illinois baseball beats Nebraska 8-3 in series opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Taylor Jackson hit a three-run home run to give Illinois baseball a 5-1 lead and starter Cole Kirschsieper threw 7.0 innings, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out nine, as Illinois beat Nebraska 8-3 Friday night in the series opener at Illinois Field.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
channel1450.com

Big Blue Get Passed Lady Blues to Advance to Regional Championship

The Millikin Big Blue took on the Illinois College Lady Blues on Saturday in an NCAA Regional Semi-Final game. The Big Blue shutout Illinois College to advance to the Regional Championship game tomorrow between the winner of Illinois College and Alma. Former U-High Pioneer Lex Tennison had two RBI, while KJ Davison, Lanie Chizmark, Cassie Reed, and Gretchen Gould had one RBI each.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Hayes, Cooney win Big Ten Medal of Honor

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Megan Cooney and Blake Hayes are the 2022 Illinois Big Ten Medal of Honor winners. The annual award is given annually to one male and female graduating athlete from each school in the conference, recognizing excellence both on and off the field throughout their college career. Cooney helped lead the Illini volleyball […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I class starting again after pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a sign that things are getting back to normal. One U of I class is starting again after the pandemic and they call it the Hall of Fame Tour. It’s because they take several students to Hall of Fame museums and historic landmarks from Illinois to Pennsylvania. The last time […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Q985

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Top 5 Illini players to ever wear the No. 13

One would think it wouldn’t be difficult to put together a top five list of Illinois basketball players to ever wear the No. 13. Those people would be wrong, though. This was a tremendously difficult list to put together considering the history of No. 13 wearers isn’t long, and most of the players who donned the jersey didn’t put up good numbers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Urbana Park District announces return of Neighborhood Nights

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a two-year hiatus, the Urbana Park District is excited to once again offer Neighborhood Nights. It is a free concert in a park every Wednesday (rain date Thursday) from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The schedule is: June 1 – Carle Park June 8 – Anita Purves Nature Center June 15 – South Ridge […]
URBANA, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois men's basketball offers 2023 forward from New Zealand

Illinois sent an offer to 2023 power forward Tafara Gapare on Friday. He is from the class of 2023 and is originally from New Zealand. Gapare isn’t ranked yet, but has a total of 8 offers plus the Fighting Illini per Rivals. He goes to South Kent High School in Kent, Connecticut. Gapare is listed as 6-foot-10, 185 pounds. The only other school that has offered him the B1G is Rutgers.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Longtime Lanphier Hoops Coach Arlyn Lober Dies At 98

Longtime Lanphier High School basketball coach Arlyn Lober has died. Lober coached the Lions for more than 20 years… from 1953 to 1974, taking five of those teams to the state basketball tournament. Lober had a winning percentage of nearly 66-percent as coach at Lanphier, and later served as the school’s athletic director. The school’s gymnasium bears his name. Before his coaching career, Lober was a World War II veteran who was part of General George Patton’s tank command.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy