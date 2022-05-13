ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Once Upon A Book Fest @ the Ashland Public Library

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
ashlandmass.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce Upon A BookFest... is a one of its kind book festival devoted to the kids, tweens, teens, and their families. We'll be hosting authors and illustrators whose books you've loved or that you'll love discovering! The day will be spent in workshops, meeting the authors, and hanging out...

www.ashlandmass.com

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandmass.com

Hybrid - What's Up in the Sky? Spring Edition with Len Rabinowitz

Len is going to take us on an overview of what's up in the sky in the Spring (and how that is different from other seasons!). He'll chat about constellations, the why of the seasonal changes, and how to best view the stars from your backyard (or places around town that ideal).
ASTRONOMY
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, MA
City
Florence, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
westfordcat.org

Customers note fond memories, nostalgia for Kimball Farm

WESTFORD — As Kimball Farms reopens for the 2022 season, customers from far and wide return to have a taste of their favorite ice cream flavors again. No matter the number of visits, Kimball Farms continues to charm its regulars, even those who are not Westford locals. Debby Mosher, who lives in Florida, comes to Kimball Farm every year when visiting friends.
WESTFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fest#Lj Baptiste#Arts Ashland Alliance#Mass Cultural Council#Ashland Cultural Council#Ashland Mom S Club#Ashland Select Board
WBUR

Here are the best spots for spring hikes

As is typical of Massachusetts, we seemed to have skipped spring and gone straight to summer. What better way to bask in the beautiful weather than to get out in nature and go for a hike?. We speak with two outdoor and hiking enthusiasts to hear about the best places...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Chatham Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees voted unanimously to purchase a parcel of land on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham from the Diocese of Fall River to build affordable housing. The approximately 5-acre property was purchased for $525,000 and includes an easement for the...
CHATHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury shop still in the cleaning business after 30 years

SHREWSBURY – Jay Wilson and his father, Tom, didn’t know what to expect when they ventured out to open their own vacuum business in 1992. Former Hoover specialists who used to work at the iconic Spags store in town, Jay and his father faced uncertainty. Their business, known as Certified Vacuum, though, has since thrived.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State’s first ‘farm care’ addiction facility opens

GARDNER, Mass. — It’s a substance abuse treatment facility where some of the therapists go by single names: Wilma, Alvin, Buckaroo, Eric and Smokey. Modeled after similar programs in Europe, R.O.O.T.S. at Evergreen Grove opened Thursday, a state-funded effort that combines the rigor and responsibility of farm work with counseling. R.O.O.T.S. targets 12 to 24-year-olds with either addiction or mental health issues.
GARDNER, MA
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy