Australian shares rebound but set for fourth weekly drop

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed more than 1% on Friday but were set for their fourth straight weekly drop as high inflation, rising interest rates and energy supply fears in Europe kept investors worried about a global economic slowdown.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 1.1% to 7,018.50 by 0032 GMT, with all sectors except gold trading in positive territory. The benchmark had lost 3.7% this week, as of Thursday’s close.

The flagship MSCI global index is down about 20% in the worst start to a year in recent memory, as rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 woes have kept investors on edge.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.74% on Friday and S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.59%.

In Australia, energy stocks gained 1.9% but were on track for a fourth straight weekly loss.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively, on Friday.

Oil prices firmed in early trade but were headed for their first weekly drop in three as worries about inflation and China’s COVID lockdowns outweighed concerns about dwindling fuel supply from Russia.

Miners rose 1% but were set for their fourth consecutive weekly drop after losing 6.1% in the last four sessions.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto advanced 1.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

Technology stocks tracked the tech-heavy Nasdaq higher and were up 4%. The sub-index was the top percentage gainer on the benchmark but looked set to mark its worst weekly performance in a year.

Financials rose 0.6% after a six-session losing streak, while gold stocks fell 0.7% on weak bullion prices.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,116.03. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies shrug off stronger dollar; Mexican peso buoyed by rate hike

* Latam stocks, FX down ~0.5% this week * C. banks in Mexico, Peru, Argentina hike interest rates * Brazil antitrust regulator approves sale of Petrobras refinery By Anisha Sircar May 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday even as the dollar hovered at two-decade highs on Friday, but were set for weekly losses amid a broader risk-off on global growth fears, while Mexico's peso was buoyed after the central bank hiked interest rates. Mexico's peso gained 0.4% against the dollar, bouncing off of one-week lows after the Bank of Mexico on Thursday raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.0%, as expected. Peru's sol slipped 0.6% even after its own central bank raised rates by 50 basis points to 5%, the tenth consecutive hike as the copper-producing Andean nation battles spiraling inflation. Argentina's central bank, too, announced a hike in the benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 49% after data earlier in the day showed inflation in the 12 months through April was running at 58%. "Inflation has risen to levels dangerous, and the only way in theory to combat that is raising rates, but central bank action isn't determining the value of foreign currency currently... We need global factors to come together for a more positive Latam outlook, as everything is so downwardly revised," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA. MSCI's index of Latam currencies eyed their fourth straight week in the red after the greenback saw a boost in late April on U.S. rate hike expectations. Chile's peso and Colombia's peso hovered near pandemic lows. "We’re back to the levels of market fear and chaos as in the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 - 2022 is another moment of shock," Perez added, citing risks around China, rising U.S. interest rates, slowing growth and the war in Ukraine. Stocks were headed for a 0.6% weekly decline as investors were driven away from riskier assets amid broader recessionary fears, and were tracking their sixth straight week in the red. However, headlines pointing to smoother commercial trade, new trade patterns with Latin American countries or a resolution in the Russia-Ukraine war could lift stocks in the weeks to come, analysts say. Brazil's real, Chile's peso and Colombia's peso were set for their fourth straight weeks in the red, skidding between 0.1% and 1.2% on the week. Petrobras shares jumped 1.6%, boosting Brazil's benchmark Bovespa. Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE said the sale of the state-run oil company's Reman refinery to fuel distributor Atem was approved with no restrictions. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1005.02 1.74 MSCI LatAm 2252.26 1.94 Brazil Bovespa 107449.53 1.67 Mexico IPC 49669.02 0.73 Chile IPSA 4826.81 2.38 Argentina MerVal 87621.05 2.456 Colombia COLCAP 1530.63 1.65 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0920 0.97 Mexico peso 20.1764 0.33 Chile peso 860.1 0.52 Colombia peso 4110.16 -0.18 Peru sol 3.75 0.27 Argentina peso 117.3900 -0.11 (interbank) Argentina peso 199.5 2.01 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

