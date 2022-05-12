ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Newark's Bidwell wears OCC-Buckeye discus crown

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

Sophie Bidwell threw the discus a personal-best distance of 130-feet-4 on Thursday to win the Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division title for the Newark girls track team at Hilliard Bradley.

Gwen Stare, Nadia Liesen, Annabel Fish and Makenzie Adams took runner-up in the 3,200 relay, finishing in a time of 9:49.74, less than two seconds behind champion Pickerington Central.

Sean Lee placed third in the boys shot put (44-0.25), and Alita Assogba fourth in the girls pole vault (9-0), each recording personal bests for the Wildcats.

SOFTBALL

Heath beats Lakewood

Kyndall Spicer hit two of Heath’s four home runs in a 12-4 victory against visiting Lakewood to wrap up Licking County League-Cardinal Division play.

Renae Cunningham and Sydney Cottrell also homered for the Bulldogs (19-5, 13-2), and they combined with Spicer to score eight runs and drive in six. Katlyn Jardine added two hits and two runs scored and Makayla Jardine two hits and two RBI.

Emma McLean had a solo home run and an RBI single for the Lancers (14-10, 9-6). Dani Stewart had two hits and two runs scored and Autumn Blankenship a hit and a run scored.

Valley wins at Granville

Brianna Sawyers and Emma Gant each hit two-run home runs, combining for six hits and six RBI, powering Licking Valley to a 7-1 victory at Granville in LCL-Buckeye play.

Rylei Dunlap added a double, a run scored and an RBI for the Panthers (15-7, 11-3). Rylee Pitt struck out seven in a four-hitter.

Alyssa Guglielmi doubled and scored for the Blue Aces (13-9, 8-6), and Hanah Rogovin had a hit and an RBI. Megan Lodge added two hits and Ally Ernsberger struck out seven.

Watkins wins at home

McKayla Jellison hit two solo home runs, finishing with three hits for No. 2 Watkins Memorial in an 11-0 victory against visiting No. 34 Marion Harding in a Division I second-round game.

Christina Kilkenny homered and doubled, totaling two runs scored and two RBI, and Alyssa Haynes also homered with Hannah Hunt adding two hits, a run scored and two RBI for the Warriors (23-1), who play No. 19 Dublin Coffman in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at a site to be determined. Carsyn Cassady struck out six in three perfect innings, and Kendal Tellings struck out three in two scoreless innings.

Johnstown advances

Macy Walters struck out nine in a five-inning no-hitter, pitching No. 3 Johnstown to a 12-0 victory against visiting No. 14 Mount Gilead.

Addie Triplett was a perfect 4-for-4, piling up three runs scored and four RBI for the Johnnies (16-6), who play No. 4 North Union in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at a site to be determined. Bailey Williams added two doubles and three RBI, Emily Yanczura two hits, including a double, a run scored and an RBI and Brooklynne Siegel a hit and two runs scored.

Heights game suspended

No. 29 Licking Heights leads No. 21 Grove City 3-1 in a Division I second-round game suspended after three innings because of a medical issue with an umpire.

The game will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday. Evie Hays had two hits, a run scored and an RBI and Syd Stout a hit and a run scored for the Hornets.

Northridge falls

Bri Walters had two hits, including a double, and a run scored for No. 12 Northridge in a 12-2 loss at No. 4 North Union in a Division III second-round game.

Lexi Thompson singled, and Halleigh Carter scored a run for the Vikings (4-13). Maddi Reese struck out four and allowed no earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

BASEBALL

Newark beats Zanesville

Kyle Driskel notched three hits and scored a run, igniting Newark in a 9-3 victory against visiting Zanesville.

Trey Robinson added a hit, two runs scored and two RBI, Cam Eskins a double, a run scored and two RBI and Chris Pound a double and an RBI for the Wildcats (15-7). Cayden Vermillion struck out seven and allowed two hits and no earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

NC wins at Ridgewood

Braylon Bates struck out five and allowed two runs in six six-hit innings for Newark Catholic in a 7-2 victory at Ridgewood.

Bryan McAnally and Eli Morris had two hits, including a double, apiece with McAnally scoring two runs for the Green Wave (17-5). Mason Hackett added two hits and two RBI, Grant Moore two hits and Tanner Elwell two runs scored.

Utica cruises

Hayden Piper totaled two hits, two runs scored and four RBI, powering Utica to a 13-2 victory against visiting Elgin.

Roman Gamble was a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Aidyn Burgess and Connor Whisner added a hit, run scored and two RBI apiece for Utica (11-14). Burgess also struck out three in four innings.

Lakewood wins on road

Cayden MacDonald recorded two hits, including a double, three runs scored and three RBI, leading Lakewood to an 11-2 victory at Fisher Catholic.

Trey Smith added a hit and three runs scored, Noah Blade two hits, including a double, and two RBI, Carter Flowers two hits and two runs scored and Mason Sprankle a hit and an RBI for the Lancers (9-13). Hayden Ferry struck out five in three one-hit innings in relief.

Heath edged late

Highland scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, sending visiting Heath to a 5-0 loss.

All five runs were unearned off Hayden Woodward, who struck out two for the Bulldogs (8-11-1). Justin Corbin and Connor Corbett each singled.

Johnstown falls at home

Evan Harper struck out two and allowed four hits and three runs in four innings for Johnstown in a 3-1 loss to visiting Bishop Watterson.

Jacob Myers, Gavin Warden and Chase Boroff each singled for the Johnnies (15-5-1).

BOYS TENNIS

Watkins wins title

Watkins Memorial won the Warriors Doubles Classic, taking the title at two courts.

Josh Hare and Liam Grennan won the championships at No. 1 doubles, and Elijah Hargrow and Max Deckop matched them at No. 3 doubles.

