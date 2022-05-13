ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings County, ND

High Wind Warning issued for Billings, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Foster, Kidder, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Foster; Kidder; McHenry; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Mitchell, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Mitchell; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Howard and Mitchell. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grayson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Grayson County through 430 AM CDT At 328 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pottsboro, or 9 miles east of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sherman, Van Alstyne, Howe, Pottsboro, Whitewright, Bells, Tom Bean, Knollwood, Dorchester, Southmayd, Sadler and Luella. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT DUE TO THE THREAT OF DRY LIGHTNING AND SUDDEN ERRATIC WIND SHIFTS FROM NEARBY THUNDERSTORMS .Near critical fire weather conditions will be exacerbated by the development of scattered dry thunderstorms in the vicinity of the ongoing Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Dry lightning, and strong to potentially severe sudden and erratic wind shifts will accompany any passing or nearby storm cell. These storms are expected to develop along the highlands and east slopes of the central mountain chain, moving eastward toward TX during the afternoon. The potential for sudden wind shifts from storm outflows reaching the ongoing fire will exist into the early evening before conditions begin calming by the late evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 18 to 24 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except 50 to 60 mph from storm outflows. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry lightning with sudden and strong erratic wind shifts from any nearby storm. Any new or ongoing fires will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 100 AM CDT. Target Area: Hamlin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Dakota Big Sioux River Near Castlewood affecting Hamlin County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Sioux River Near Castlewood. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 9.2 feet, The road on the southwest side of Castlewood is overtopped * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 AM CDT Monday was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.1 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HAMLIN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Grayson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON...NORTHWESTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN COOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 14 miles south of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Pilot Point, Gunter and Tioga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Angelina and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Forest, or 20 miles north of Apple Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Wells, Morrill, Pollok, Forest, Burke, Clawson, Central, Redland and Homer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 02:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON...NORTHWESTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN COOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 14 miles south of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Pilot Point, Gunter and Tioga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS * Timing...10 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * Wind...Southwesterly around 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent on the Caprock and near 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Powell, southeastern Montgomery, south central Bath and northwestern Menifee Counties through 515 AM EDT At 442 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westbend, or near Stanton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Camargo and Bean around 450 AM EDT. Jeffersonville and Lucky Stop around 455 AM EDT. Clay Lick, Cedar Groves, Means, Hope and Walkers Crossing around 500 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cornwell, Rothwell and Frenchburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A strong thunderstorm may produce strong wind gusts and small hail portions of northeastern Trinity and northeastern Houston Counties through 215 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Kennard, or 20 miles northeast of Crockett, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Apple Springs, Kennard, Weches and Centralia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 355.5 feet, the river remains in its banks, but access to Okane Island may be cut off. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 355.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 355.8 feet this morning and continue near action stage through this evening. - Action stage is 355.5 feet. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter Elevated fire danger this afternoon and early evening Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected later today. Relative humidities will drop into the mid 20 percent range combined with near 30 mph wind gusts resulting in an increased fire danger. Use extra caution when burning and disposing of recently burned waste. Consider postponing any unnecessary burning until after today.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 496 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling into the 5 to 10 percent range this afternoon with only marginal recovery of 25 to 40 percent tonight. Tuesday afternoon relative humidity will fall into the 10 to 15 percent range. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin; Denton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON AND NORTHWESTERN COLLIN COUNTIES At 300 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 16 miles east of Sanger, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Celina and Pilot Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna Locally Dense Valley Fog for the Morning Commute Dense fog has developed this morning across most of the river valleys tucked into the Allegheny Plateau, including along the Susquehanna, Delaware, Chemung, and Chenango Rivers, and their myriad tributaries. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times. Allow extra time and drive cautiously, especially if your morning routine brings you along roads that follow rivers and streams. The fog will begin to lift and spread out into the surrounding hillsides after sunrise, then dissipate in most areas by 9 AM.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Grayson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke, Denton and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Sanger, Whitesboro, Celina, Pilot Point, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Tioga, Valley View and Oak Ridge.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, northwestern Oneida, western Power, northeastern Cassia, southwestern Bingham and southeastern Minidoka Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1215 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cold Water Rest Area, or 15 miles southwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to around 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust is likely as well creating areas of low visibility. Locations impacted include Rupert, American Falls, Malta, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Idahome, Sublett Reservoir, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and Roy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

