Chicago, IL

Missing 22-year-old UIC student found dead

By Alonzo Small
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Authorities say a body discovered in Lake Michigan last week is a missing 22-year-old University of Illinois Chicago student.

Chicago police say Natally Brookson, of Edgewater, was recovered by Chicago Fire Department officials in the 500 block of N. Sheridan on Monday, May 2.

‘She was the glue to the family’: Woman killed in Clarendon Hills Metra crash ID’d as grandmother of 5

Brookson was reportedly missing for days before first responders recovered her body.

Her cause of death is pending autopsy results from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A GoFundMe page for funeral costs has raised more than $16,000 of its $20,000 goal. According to the page, Brookson was a senior student at UIC pursuing psychology while working as a dietary aide at Friedman Place, a supportive living community center for adults who are blind.

Comments / 10

Boo Boo Kitty
1d ago

Growing up my parents always purchased life insurance for everyone. Don’t people buy insurance anymore.

