Missing 22-year-old UIC student found dead

CHICAGO — Authorities say a body discovered in Lake Michigan last week is a missing 22-year-old University of Illinois Chicago student.

Chicago police say Natally Brookson, of Edgewater, was recovered by Chicago Fire Department officials in the 500 block of N. Sheridan on Monday, May 2.

Brookson was reportedly missing for days before first responders recovered her body.

Her cause of death is pending autopsy results from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A GoFundMe page for funeral costs has raised more than $16,000 of its $20,000 goal. According to the page, Brookson was a senior student at UIC pursuing psychology while working as a dietary aide at Friedman Place, a supportive living community center for adults who are blind.

