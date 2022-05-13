Agawam City Councilor Gina Letellier remembered

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends and family paid their respects to Agawam City Councilor Gina Letellier Thursday night. She passed away earlier this week following a long battle with cancer. Letellier was 55 years old.

Calling hours were held Thursday at the Colonial Forasteire Funeral Home in Agawam.

Letellier was a lifelong resident of Agawam who worked as a family lawyer and served on the Agawam City Council for more than two decades.

Not only did she devote much of her life to civic service, she was also a member and leader of many local organizations, including the Agawam Rotary Club, serving as its president from 2011 to 2012.

22News spoke with Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli who said he is close with her family and even taught Gina in school.

He said, “Gina was an outstanding individual, she was a Trinity grad, so a very bright woman, and a great mom to her son Matthew. She was an outstanding contribution to our community, with her services on the city council for a better part of 20 years.”

Letellier will be buried at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Springfield.

Donations may be made in memory of Gina and her son Matthew Letellier, whom she loved dearly.



