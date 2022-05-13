Joplin High School students stage walkout over abortion rights

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Joplin High School staged a walkout Wednesday in support of abortion rights.

Students who chose to participate walked out of class at noon and met at the campus flag pole.

The walkout is in response to a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting the landmark abortion rights case Roe V. Wade might be overturned, as well as a trigger law in Missouri that would ban abortion if the ruling is overturned.

After about 45 minutes the students returned to class.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.