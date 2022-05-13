ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin High School students stage walkout over abortion rights

By Payton Holloway
 3 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Joplin High School staged a walkout Wednesday in support of abortion rights.

Students who chose to participate walked out of class at noon and met at the campus flag pole.

The walkout is in response to a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting the landmark abortion rights case Roe V. Wade might be overturned, as well as a trigger law in Missouri that would ban abortion if the ruling is overturned.

After about 45 minutes the students returned to class.

Comments / 22

Pig Farmer
3d ago

Then suspend them all kids aren't running this country 🇺🇲, It's time to make a stand against the Kids telling the adults how to act. 😲😳😏

shadow hunter
2d ago

Lmao kids don’t even know how to give correct change back nor know what they want to do in the future Lmao. These are our Future felons of America

Lacy W
2d ago

Good, this is going to affect them more than most of the people commenting here. Unless some of you self righteous boot strappers want to continue to fund the welfare of unwanted pregnancies and everything that goes with that.

KOLR10 News

Nixa Schools bans books for the first time in nearly two decades

NIXA, Mo.– The Nixa school board banned or restricted three books from their district. A first in almost two decades. “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto” and “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” were both banned, and a third book, “Homegoing,” was restricted. “Once it is appealed to the board, then the board takes all of […]
NIXA, MO
