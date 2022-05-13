ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

CCU men’s golf coach Jim Garren resigns

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PekZ2_0fcRwgPV00

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue announced Thursday afternoon that head men’s golf coach Jim Garren has resigned his position to pursue other coaching opportunities.

“We thank Jim for his service to Coastal Carolina University and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Hogue said. “We will begin our search for the next head coach immediately.”

“I enjoyed my time at Coastal. I’m proud of all that we were able to accomplish over my five years here,” Garren quoted. “I’m excited to see the growth that our program had over my time here and wish it continued success. At the same time, I’m excited about the next step in my career.”

Hired on July 20, 2017, Garren served as the head men’s golf coach for five seasons in helping the Chanticleers make the transition to the Sun Belt Conference.

Garren and the Chanticleers experienced immediate success as Coastal won the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship in his first season at the helm of the program, earning him 2018 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Coach of the Year honors. The Chanticleers moved up 43 spots nationally in his first two years in 2018 and 2019 despite revamped schedules that saw the Chanticleers play against the nation’s best.

Over his time at CCU, Garren’s teams won five team tournament titles, including the 2018 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship, and recorded 16 top-five team finishes overall. The Chanticleers were also represented in three NCAA Regionals with the 2020 NCAA Championships being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a team, the Chants competed in the 2018 NCAA Kissimmee Regional, while Zack Taylor played in both the 2019 NCAA Myrtle Beach Regional and the 2021 NCAA Noblesville Regional events.

Under Garren’s tutelage, the Chants had two Sun Belt Newcomers of the Year in Morgan Deneen (2018) and Zack Taylor (2019), a Sun Belt individual tournament champion in Deneen (2018), and eight All-Sun Belt selections in Zack Taylor (2019 and 2021), States Fort (2021), Seth Taylor (2021), Wes Artac (2019), Deneen (2018), Luis Ruiz (2018), and Thadd Obecny II (2018).

Zack Taylor was tabbed a Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA)/Ping All-Region selection back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019, while a total of five student-athletes earned GCAA All-America Scholar recognition since Garren’s arrival, including a program-record three GCAA All-America Scholars in 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

South Carolina brings home another championship in Lacrosse

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Once again in a matter of months, Gamecock fans can recite a phrase that's becoming more and more common: "We are the champions." And they can thank the Gamecock Lacrosse Club for the privilege. Just a month off the Gamecock Women's Basketball National Title win, the University of South Carolina's lacrosse team beat Georgia Tech 11-9 for the Division 1 Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) Championship. The team previously won the championship in 2019.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Coastal's Historic Run Ends in Sun Belt Semifinal Game

MOBILE, ALA. – The Coastal Carolina softball team's historic run in the 2022 Sun Belt Championship Tournament came to an end as the Chanticleers fell to No. 3 seed Texas State, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon at Jaguar Field in the semifinal game. The Chanticleers made Sun Belt history becoming...
CONWAY, SC
The Clemson Insider

Clemson defeats Virginia 8-2

Geoffrey Gilbert tossed 6.0 strong innings to lead Clemson to an 8-2 victory over No. 9 Virginia in the first game of a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, (...)
CLEMSON, SC
WBTW News13

Christian Academy Boys Soccer wins State Championship

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH, SC) – It’s been quite the year for Christian Academy’s Boys Soccer. The team finished their perfect season (15-0), with the school’s first SCISA Class 1A Soccer Championship. After 80 minutes of play, Fisher Dardn assisted Hayden Garrison with the game-winning goal. The Saints defeated Charleston Collegiate 3-2. Six players earned All-Region […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
College Sports
Conway, SC
Sports
WLTX.com

Blythewood's 5-star prospect Julian Phillips heading to Tennessee

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Blythewood native and 5-star prospect Julian Phillips will take his talents to Rocky Top. With a simple reveal of a Tennessee hat, Phillips made his announcement Thursday in Blythewood surrounded by family and friends. Ranked as the #6 small forward in the country for the class...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wspa.com

Football star hosts camp for kids in Anderson

Riverside, Christ Church & Southside Christian boys …. Hundreds gather for abortion rights rally in Greenville. Greenville Co. Coroner’s Office and SLED investigating …. Bon Secours Human Trafficking Seminar looks to raise …. Friday’s high school playoffs. Fake friend, real scam: How an Upstate woman was …
ANDERSON, SC
myhorrynews.com

Late rally lifts Dillon over Loris in lower state softball playoffs

Stevie Grice feels at home in the visitors’ dugout. During this playoff run, his Dillon team has played every game but one in another school’s ballpark. But the coach isn’t complaining. Embracing that role is one reason why the No. 3 seed Wildcats are one of just eight 3A teams in the state still playing softball.
LORIS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccu#Intercollegiate Athletics#The Sun Belt Conference#Sun Belt Men
myhorrynews.com

Green Sea Floyds stumbles in first game of lower state bracket

The Green Sea Floyds Trojans have been steamrolling opponents throughout the last part of the regular season and through the District 6 championship games. But the East Clarendon Wolverines put the brakes on the steamroller Thursday night in the first round of the lower state playoffs, knocking off the Trojans 9-3.
GREEN SEA, SC
WBTW News13

Sea turtles busy nesting on beaches in South Carolina, Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Rare loggerhead sea turtles are busy digging nests and laying eggs on beaches in South Carolina and Georgia. Wildlife officials in both states have reported finding dozens of nests since May 1, considered the unofficial start of the nesting season. Loggerhead sea turtles, which grow to weigh as much as 375 […]
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

CEO of North Carolina-based Belk resigns

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The CEO of Belk is stepping down, the retail company based in Charlotte has announced. CEO Nir Patel is leaving the company to pursue other interests, the company said in a written statement. President Don Hendricks will be named the interim CEO. Based in Charlotte, Belk opened its first department […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Buc-ee’s set to open 1st South Carolina location in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m. The […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Shellfish harvesting season in South Carolina ends May 31

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The shellfish harvesting season in South Carolina ends on May 31, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. State and public shellfish grounds will close 30 minutes after official sunset, the DNR said. Harvesting oysters, mussels, clams, and other bivalves in the summer months can be dangerous because bacterial […]
ECONOMY
ocnjdaily.com

Joel Barber Realtor Discusses Myrtle Beach Real Estate News

Joel Barber is a realtor practicing in Myrtle Beach, SC since 2007. In the article that follows, Joel Barber gives some insight into how the housing and vacation property market in Myrtle Beach has never been hotter. It was a Myrtle Beach institution for over 60 years. Soon it will...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Despite funding, North Carolina prisons lack air conditioning

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly approved $30 million last fall to address a lack of air conditioning in the state’s prison system. Now, with summer approaching, none of the actual construction has begun. WRAL-TV reports that although most prisons have at least some air conditioning, about 15,400 beds are in unairconditioned […]
POLITICS
WIS-TV

Craig Melvin to return to South Carolina with The Today Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia native and former WIS anchor is returning to his home state Friday, May 20, 2022. On Friday May 13, 2022 The Today Show announced they were heading to Hilton Head for a live broadcast the following Friday. Craig Melvin started his career in news with WIS in 1995 as a reporter. He returned to WIS after college and was promoted to anchor.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy