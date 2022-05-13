ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Body found, identified in wooded area behind York County home

By Joey Gill
 3 days ago

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have identified a man found behind a home in a wooded area on Hathaway Drive in Rock Hill on Sunday.

Dental records positively identified 19-year-old William Erschen, a resident of York. Details surrounding Erschen’s death have not been released. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

An investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

