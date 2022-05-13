Body found, identified in wooded area behind York County home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have identified a man found behind a home in a wooded area on Hathaway Drive in Rock Hill on Sunday.

Dental records positively identified 19-year-old William Erschen, a resident of York. Details surrounding Erschen’s death have not been released. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

An investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office is ongoing.

