ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Sen. Rand Paul blocks $40B Ukraine aid package

By Basil John
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ciFb_0fcRwdlK00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A whopping majority of House members passed a bill to get billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine, and members of the Senate looked to follow that. The goal was to get the funding out as fast as possible and even though many Republicans and Democrats wanted to make that a reality, the plans were put on pause.

“My oath of office is to the national security of the United States of America,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said.

While most senators were unified, Paul blocked unanimous consent for the Ukraine aid package and demanded change to the legislation.

“We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy,” Paul said.

“It’s clear from the junior senator from Kentucky’s remarks, he doesn’t want to aid Ukraine,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Schumer rejected Paul’s change.

“We have a moral obligation to act and to act swiftly,” Schumer said.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wanted the Senate to follow the House’s example and quickly pass the package.

“We should pass the supplemental and we should do it today,” McConnell said.

The aid package would provide $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid. McConnell says it isn’t just charity.

“It bears directly on America’s national security and vital interests that Russia’s naked aggression not succeed,” McConnell said.

But not every Republican is on board. Sen. Josh Hawley questions the $40 billion price tag.

“The fact that we are spending three times as much as the European allies, combined. I mean the United States singlehandedly financing this war. I’ve got major concerns about this,” Hawley said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to ask for aid as his military pushes Russian military forces back.

But Hawley thinks someone needs to be assigned to keep track of where the money is going.

“I’ve got major issues with spending this kind of money, with no accounting with no oversight while our European allies are doing comparatively, very little,” Hawley said.

Because unanimous consent is off the table, lawmakers will have to bring the bill to a vote next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Rand Paul
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Humanitarian Aid#Senate Republican#Nexstar#House#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy