(CBS4) – A woman who lives in the Virginia Village area of southeast Denver is struggling after she became the victim of a car crime for a third time. In the first crime, someone broke a window on her vehicle. After that, someone stole her pickup truck’s catalytic converter while it was parked outside her apartment. A year later, someone stole the truck from the same place it had been parked when the converter was stolen. That truck, which was taken on Friday, was very special to her. (credit: CBS) “They took my son’s truck (and) my memories of my son,” May Rose...

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO