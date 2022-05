A duo posing as pest control workers could face felony grand theft charges in Cape Coral. Maysha Nash, who was targeted by the thieves, says they got away with between $1,500 to $2,000 dollars worth of jewelry. She said she feels awful that she trusted them and even worse that valuable family heirlooms were snatched from her condo.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO