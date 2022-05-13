ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, OK

Oklahoma man accused of aggravated child porn possession

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 3 days ago

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a Murray County, Okla., man for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Keith Dashti. Image from OSBI

Keith Dashti, 38, of Sulphur was arrested Thursday. He faces charges of aggravated possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, according to OSBI officials.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent a cyber tip to the OSBI Crimes Against Children Task (ICAC) Force regarding a person in Sulphur uploading child porn to a web-based storage platform.

NCMEC forwarded three more cyber tips that were linked to the same IP address, which was found to belong to Dashti.

OSBI ICAC agents interviewed Dashti at the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, took him into custody and booked him into the Murray County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs assisted with the investigation.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com ,” OSBI agents said.

